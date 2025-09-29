Meta introduces R92 ad free subscriptions for the UK

Meta is giving UK users a new choice for how they experience Facebook and Instagram.

Following guidance from the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the company will introduce a “Subscription for No Ads” model over the coming weeks, allowing users to continue using the platforms for free with ads or pay for an ad-free experience.

UK users over 18 will receive a notification about the new subscription, initially dismissible to give them time to consider their options before making a decision.

Subscription details:

Pricing: £2.99/month (R69.39) on the web or £3.99/month (R92.60) on iOS and Android for the first Meta account.

Additional Accounts: £2/month on the web or £3/month on iOS and Android per additional account in the same Meta Accounts Centre.

Scope: A subscription applies to all Facebook and Instagram accounts linked in the Accounts Centre.

Subscribers will no longer see personalised ads, though they may still see posts and branded content from creators and businesses they follow. Core features such as Feed, Stories, and Reels remain unchanged. Users who continue with the free, ad-supported option will still have access to ad controls and personalised ad settings. Meta emphasises that personal data will not be sold to advertisers.

Why the change:

The move responds to UK regulatory guidance, providing users with a clear choice about how their data is used for personalised advertising. Meta notes that subscription-based models are well-established in other industries, from news to gaming and entertainment, and that the UK’s regulatory environment allows for a balance between user choice and business growth.

Meta highlights the economic impact of its advertising technology in the UK: in 2024 alone, personalised ads were linked to £65bn in economic activity and over 357,000 jobs. The company continues to advocate for an ad-supported internet as a way to provide free access while helping British businesses reach the customers most likely to be interested in their products.