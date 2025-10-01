South Africa
Prism Awards
Prism Awards

news | www.prism-awards.co.za

Prisms Summit 2025: Redefining the role of communications in shaping Africa’s future

The Prisms Summit will take place on 16–17 October 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton. This October, Africa’s voices in public relations (PR) will gather in Sandton to tackle themes such as AI governance, professionalism in PR, and the role of communicators in boardrooms.
1 Oct 2025
The Prisms Summit 2025 heads to Sandton this October, bringing Africa’s communicators together.

Over two days, the summit will bring together professionals, academics, policymakers, and innovators to explore how PR and communications can drive trust, credibility, and leadership in a rapidly changing world.

With plenary sessions, breakaway streams, leadership insights, and networking opportunities, delegates will engage in high-level conversations and practical learning, all designed to raise the standard of practice across Africa by driving critical dialogue, innovation, and professional development.

Bradly Howland, president of Prisa, says the summit comes at a pivotal moment for the profession:

“PR and communications are no longer peripheral functions; they are at the heart of reputation, trust, and leadership in society. The Prisms Summit is not only a platform to share knowledge but a movement to redefine the role of communications in shaping Africa’s future.”

This year’s programme will include discussions on:

  • AI safety and governance: Ensuring ethical use of emerging technologies.
  • PR professionalism: Building credibility and accountability in the industry.
  • Leadership and agency excellence: Empowering practitioners to lead change in boardrooms and beyond.
  • Professional roundtables: Collaborative exchanges with leaders from across Africa.

“Technology is racing ahead, but communication professionals must ensure it is harnessed ethically and responsibly. We also need to champion credibility in our work and ensure our voice is heard in the boardroom.

"This summit is where Africa’s communicators will sharpen their skills, expand their networks, and co-create solutions to the challenges shaping our industry."

"The Prisms Summit 2025 is an opportunity to connect with peers, share experiences, and shape conversations that matter to the profession. It’s a chance to be part of a growing community committed to the future of the profession and communications as a whole," says Howland.

To register, click here.

