Red & Yellow wins big with 13 Loeries

The projects began at shared tables in campus studios, tutors moving between screens, MacBooks and sketchbooks, and briefs that ask for scrutiny and clarity. From there, the work travelled to the Loeries and came back with two Golds (including one Craft Gold), seven Silvers (including one Campaign Silver) and three Bronze awards, plus one Craft Certificate. The tally spans general design, typography, radio, logos and identity, integrated campaign and out-of-home. Red & Yellow secured 30 nominations across competitive categories.

Full list of Red & Yellow winners:

Craft Gold: Renée Pedegana for "Foundation Work" – Print and Design Crafts: Typography



Gold: Emma Blomerus for "Skoerrrt" – General Design



Campaign Silver: Lin Ncube, Maria Du Toit, Nadine Van Doesburgh for "Just Don't" – Out of Home



Silver: Amy Mills for "Museums" – Radio Commercials & Branded Content



Silver: Emma Randell for "Try For Her" – Out of Home



Silver: Caitlin Woldu for "Skarrel Soema" – Logos and Identity Programmes



Silver: Ethan Luke Stadler for "Gag on It" – General Design



Silver: Renée Pedegana for "Foundation Work" – General Design



Silver: Dario Yesca, Johny Sathekge, Ethan Stadler, Georgina Forde, India Trapman, Jade Horn, Neo Mthudi, Qadira Oaker for "Buzz off Dave" – Integrated Campaign



Bronze: Emma Rubé for "Frayed Stories" – Out of Home



Bronze: Maxine Carr for "Don't Be Seen Be Heard" – Digital Media



Craft Certificate: Emma Blomerus for "Skoerrrt" – Print and Design Crafts: Illustration

“These results speak to the programmes, our faculty and industry experts that lean in to what makes Red and Yellow the number one creative college in Africa and the Middle-East,” says Verusha Maharaj, Managing Director at Red & Yellow“. The Loeries recognise creative standards across Africa, and for our students, the recognition is reflective of the calibre of talent that is synonymous with this school.”

Copywriting lecturer Craig Strydom adds context on why young talent entering the job market is making headway: “In advertising, awards are a kind of currency. In the job market, they carry serious weight.” He notes that the set of wins reflects the realities of agency life. This includes individual skills sharpened through critique and team projects delivered to deadline.

Behind the work is a local network of industry-experienced lecturers who keep one foot in practice and one in the classroom. The school acknowledges the contribution of Strydom, Heloise Bottomley, Nini van der Walt, Liz Pienaar, Wilna Combrinck, Stephanie Simpson, Di Charton, Henriëtte van der Westhuizen and Kirsten Seymour. This group includes those who spend late afternoons guiding concept, typography, and radio edits until the idea holds.

Cape Town’s students are drawing on street-level observation, layered identities and a design culture that values craft. You can see it in the way type is handled, how identity systems are built, and how ideas are tightened rather than inflated. If a piece wins at the Loeries, it’s because it can deliver business results with creative cut-through.

For the city, it signals a strong junior pipeline: graduates entering agencies, in-house teams and start-ups with work that’s already been tested on a public stage. For the students, it is a portfolio marker that travels with them and proof that Red and Yellow training holds up under national scrutiny.

Griffiths frames the outcome as part of a longer arc: “The point is to teach a process with a briefing, concept, critique, revision, and to let the outcomes follow. The wins are a snapshot of that rhythm.”



