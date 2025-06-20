What happens when SA’s brightest creatives are all in one room? This is how you can show up

On 24 July 2025, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business will once again open its campus doors to South Africa’s marketing, design, and digital industries for its flagship Career Fair. The fair is an annual networking event bringing together top talent and industry professionals looking to recruit students into their talent pipeline.

Hosted at the School’s Salt River campus in Cape Town, the half-day event will take the shape of a meet-and-greet and serve as a catalyst for companies looking to recruit job-ready creatives, strategists, UX designers, copywriters, and digital marketers, and before competitors beat them to it.

Final-year students from Red & Yellow’s future-facing programmes will meet with event attendees (agencies, corporates and startups) and share their ideas and background. For businesses looking to fill internship slots, junior roles, or freelance opportunities, this is a smart, time-efficient way to engage with talent ready to hit the ground running.

The 2025 Career Fair is designed to maximise meaningful connections. A straightforward colour-coded system will allow companies to easily connect with students seeking various opportunities, from internships and part-time work to full-time roles, training, or workplace learning. Students offer a range of skills, including graphic design, digital marketing, copywriting, and user-centered design. Employers can also specify the type of opportunity they’re offering, whether it's short-term, part-time, or permanent.

“Many of our students are required to complete Work-Place Learning as part of their qualification,” says Sarah Griffith, Red & Yellow’s head of marketing. “It’s an ideal moment for companies to tap into highly motivated talent who are eager to apply their knowledge in real-world environments.”

The event runs from 10am to 3pm and includes complimentary refreshments, networking support, and the opportunity to host a branded booth. Companies can also engage students through workshops, interactive sessions, or activations. It’s ideal for those looking to showcase their company culture, highlight a standout campaign, or share upcoming hiring plans.

For forward-looking teams who want to future-proof their talent pipeline, Red & Yellow’s Career Fair remains one of the most valuable recruitment touchpoints on the creative calendar.

Event details

Venue: Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, 97 Durham Avenue, Salt River, Cape Town

Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025

Time: 10am to 3pm

Who will find this interesting? Companies looking to recruit talent organically and recruiters looking to add to their talent portfolio.

For more information or to register, email az.oc.wolleydnader@tnelat



