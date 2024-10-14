Red and Yellow teams with Ogilvy Namibia to launch academy and empower creative talent

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business recently partnered with Ogilvy Namibia to launch the Ogilvy Academy and fastrack the upskilling of the country’s creative professionals. The launch event, held at Windhoek’s Multichoice Auditorium, marks a significant milestone in Namibia’s marketing, advertising, and communication (MAC) industry.

With over 30 years of industry leadership, Red and Yellow has long been at the forefront of training future leaders in creative industries, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the cutting-edge skills necessary to thrive in a digital-first world. The Ogilvy Academy extends the institution’s impact into Namibia, addressing critical gaps in vocational and digital skills identified by Ogilvy Namibia.

“Namibia’s workforce is facing unprecedented challenges in adapting to the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The Ogilvy Academy is our response to this. We aim to equip Namibians with the skills needed to succeed in today’s fast-paced, digital-first world,” said Anny Mouton, a 35-year industry veteran and founder of Ogilvy Namibia.

“Red and Yellow was incubated in Ogilvy 30 years ago, and so this partnership with the Windhoek agency completes a circle three decades in the making. We can't wait to bring our online courses and programmes, in combination with Ogilvy Namibia's local knowledge, expertise and training facility, to the Namibian marketing and creative community,” says Andrew Allison, chief commercial officer at Red and Yellow.

The Academy offers a series of online courses designed specifically for the Namibian workforce. These courses range from Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Marketing Strategy to more specialised programmes like Brand Management and Account Leadership. Additionally, diploma courses in Digital Marketing, and Digital Content & Copywriting have been tailored to prepare Namibians for the growing number of digital jobs expected by 2026.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to support innovation and leadership in Namibia’s creative economy, with the long-term goal of contributing to job creation and nurturing the country’s future leaders.

