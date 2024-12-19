From the classroom to creative stardom – 6 lessons from experts on turning your passion into a profession

Breaking into the creative industry is a bold and rewarding career choice, but for school leavers, the path can feel as uncharted as a blank canvas. What should you consider when choosing an institution, a discipline and a career path?

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business recently brought together alumni and industry leading professionals who presented six key pieces of advice for aspiring creatives and those anticipating their Matric results on how to find success from day one. This is what their alumni, including the likes of national musicians to creative directors and those who have made it in their respective industries had to say:

Seek an education that goes beyond textbooks and fuels critical thinking, collaboration, and innovation

“The secret to a successful career is creativity,” noted Allan Raaff, co-founder of Red & Yellow. “Not just for advertising, but for everything.” Raaff explained how the school’s hands-on approach – allowing students to work on real briefs for real clients – helps them connect theory with practice.

This method, he argued, ensures that graduates aren’t just prepared for creative careers but thrive in various fields by solving problems creatively.

Value teamwork and understand the broader ecosystem of creativity

Illustrator Andrea Liang shared how studying at Red & Yellow transformed her from a self-taught creative into a professional who could apply her skills effectively. Before attending the school, Liang had honed her craft through countless hours of online tutorials but lacked the confidence to link her creativity to practical, real-world challenges.

Andrea Laing on the left

“What I was missing,” Liang explained, “was the practical application – connecting a real-life problem to a real-life solution.” Red & Yellow helped her understand how different disciplines like design, copywriting, and marketing work together, ultimately making her a better team player in the workplace.

Stay socially aware and ethical

In today’s multicultural and digital landscape, creatives have a responsibility to reflect diversity and avoid harmful stereotypes – and that responsibility starts with how you’re educated. Liang also highlighted how important it is to remain socially sensitive and aware of cultural impact throughout your studies.

“Red & Yellow’s lecturers have taken steps to ensure students are aware of racial and gender bias.” she advised. “It’s really important to carefully review projects and briefs to ensure they’re ethically sound.”

Creativity thrives on working together and open-mindedness

Dan Berkowitz, group executive creative director at HaveYouHeard, highlighted that attitude often outweighs technical skills when stepping into the creative industry. While ability matters, a positive and proactive mindset can set you apart in a competitive field.

Dan Berkowitz and Nick Corbett, content lead at Red & Yellow

“Don’t be afraid to connect,” Berkowitz said. “There is a lot of value in building relationships within the creative community, regardless of hierarchy. Even as a junior, be open to sharing ideas with creative directors or senior colleagues.”

Berkowitz’s golden rule: “Whether you’re starting out or seasoned in your craft, always be ready to learn and adapt.”

Find what excites you and make it your career

Juliet Harding, musician and co-founder of GoodLuck, demonstrated how a career in creativity often springs from pursuing one’s passions. “Music isn’t just an art form – it became my business. It comes down to embracing your unique talents, regardless of the field you enter.”

“The beauty of creativity is that it lets the individual shine through,” Harding shared, and credits Red & Yellow for equipping her with the commercial logic and creative magic needed to create a successful career.

Being creative means understanding the business behind it

Lexi Bird, owner of Ma Mère Confections, shared how her creative background enabled her to establish a thriving confectionery business.

“Running a creative business requires artistry and a clear understanding of branding, marketing, and operations,” For students, Bird’s story highlights the importance of combining creativity with entrepreneurial skills to stand out and sustain success.

Each speaker emphasised the importance of using your voice to stand out in a saturated industry. Whether you’re presenting ideas to a client or advocating for ethical practices within your team, being confident in your perspective can leave a lasting impact.

Berkowitz summed it up: “Your leadership style, the work that inspires you, and the culture you want to build – these are your unique strengths. Use them.”

Advice in a nutshell: Preparing for a creative career

Choose the right education: Opt for programmes that combine creative exploration with practical, real-world applications.

Hone your teamwork skills: Learn how different disciplines intersect and how your role contributes to the bigger picture.

Stay ethical and aware: Be socially conscious and continually strive to challenge bias.

Focus on attitude: Be proactive, collaborative, and open to learning from others.

Turn passion into profession: Let your unique talents guide your career path.

Master the business side: Understand the intersection of creativity and commerce to maximize your impact.



South Africa’s creative landscape is as diverse as its people, offering countless opportunities for those willing to take the plunge. With advice from trailblazers like Allan Raaf, Juliet Harding, Andrea Liang, Dan Berkowitz, and Lexi Bird, the next generation of creatives can approach their futures with confidence, knowing they have the tools to succeed.

Whether your canvas is an ad campaign, a melody, or a confectionary masterpiece, the key is the same: be bold, be authentic, and let creativity guide the way.



