Red & Yellow Creative School of Business offers Black Friday promotions on online courses
Red & Yellow Creative School of Business is giving aspiring students an opportunity to upskill their career with Black Friday promotions, which are live on Friday, 29 November.
Recognised as the number one creative college in Africa and the Middle East, and ranked 25th globally by The One Club for Creativity, Red & Yellow's Black Friday promotion includes:
- 50% off all online short courses
- 25% off all online qualifications (QCTO programmes)
- 25% off first-year tuition for BCom Marketing (distance)
- 25% off first-year tuition for the Advanced Diploma in Digital Marketing
As the school celebrates three decades of producing creators, innovators, and changemakers, this Black Friday promotion presents an accessible way for students and working professionals to gain industry-centric skills from a leading institution.
To explore Red & Yellow’s range of online courses and qualifications, visit https://www.redandyellow.co.za/.
