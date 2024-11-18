Marketing & Media Education
    Red & Yellow Creative School of Business offers Black Friday promotions on online courses

    Issued by Red & Yellow
    18 Nov 2024
    18 Nov 2024
    Red & Yellow Creative School of Business is giving aspiring students an opportunity to upskill their career with Black Friday promotions, which are live on Friday, 29 November.
    Red & Yellow Creative School of Business offers Black Friday promotions on online courses

    Recognised as the number one creative college in Africa and the Middle East, and ranked 25th globally by The One Club for Creativity, Red & Yellow's Black Friday promotion includes:

    • 50% off all online short courses

    • 25% off all online qualifications (QCTO programmes)

    • 25% off first-year tuition for BCom Marketing (distance)

    • 25% off first-year tuition for the Advanced Diploma in Digital Marketing

    As the school celebrates three decades of producing creators, innovators, and changemakers, this Black Friday promotion presents an accessible way for students and working professionals to gain industry-centric skills from a leading institution.

    To explore Red & Yellow’s range of online courses and qualifications, visit https://www.redandyellow.co.za/.

    Red & Yellow
    The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.
    Let's do Biz