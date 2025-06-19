South Africa
    Trump imposes 30% tariffs on SA as Pretoria announces ‘urgent interventions’ to protect jobs

    Hours before US President Donald Trump announced 30% tariffs on South Africa, which will come into effect on 7 August rather than 1 August as initially expected, South Africa announced “urgent interventions” to support exporters impacted by the tariffs.
    1 Aug 2025
    1 Aug 2025
    Source: Donald J. Trump/Facebook.
    Source: Donald J. Trump/Facebook.

    “The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has announced a set of measures in response to the imminent 30% tariff hike on South African exports to the United States, which comes into effect on 1 August 2025.

    “These urgent interventions are part of the DTIC’s ongoing commitment to protecting jobs, preserving market access to the United States, and promoting export diversification to alternate markets in Africa, the European Union, Asia, Latin America, and other strategic partners,” Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau said in a statement on Thursday night, 31 July 2025.

    Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
