Trump imposes 30% tariffs on SA as Pretoria announces ‘urgent interventions’ to protect jobs
“The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has announced a set of measures in response to the imminent 30% tariff hike on South African exports to the United States, which comes into effect on 1 August 2025.
“These urgent interventions are part of the DTIC’s ongoing commitment to protecting jobs, preserving market access to the United States, and promoting export diversification to alternate markets in Africa, the European Union, Asia, Latin America, and other strategic partners,” Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau said in a statement on Thursday night, 31 July 2025.
