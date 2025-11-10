South Africa
    BBC director-general Tim Davie steps down amid Trump scandal

    BBC director-general Tim Davie has resigned following mounting criticism over the broadcaster’s handling of a documentary that allegedly misrepresented a speech by former US President Donald Trump. The head of BBC News, Deborah Turness, also stepped down amid the fallout, marking one of the most significant leadership shake-ups in the corporation’s recent history.
    10 Nov 2025
    10 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Impartiality

    The resignations, announced on 9 November 2025, come after the BBC faced accusations of editorial bias and “serious and systemic” failures linked to the editing of a Panorama documentary. The programme reportedly altered footage from Trump’s 6 January 2021 speech in a way that critics said gave the impression he had directly incited the Capitol riot.

    An internal review, later leaked to the press, found that the edited version spliced together separate parts of Trump’s speech—omitting his call for supporters to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol. The leak intensified public scrutiny and reignited long-standing debates about the BBC’s impartiality.

    Mistakes made

    In his resignation statement, Davie described the decision as “entirely my own,” acknowledging the “intense personal and professional demands” of leading the broadcaster in what he called “febrile times.” Turness, in a note to staff, accepted that “mistakes had been made” but rejected claims of institutional bias within the BBC’s news division.

    BBC Chair Samir Shah is expected to oversee the transition to new leadership and initiate a review of editorial standards and oversight mechanisms. The corporation is also expected to issue a public response addressing the documentary controversy in the coming weeks.

    Let's do Biz