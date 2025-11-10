SA’s biggest startup pitch reveals 2025 winner

Parent Sense, led by CEO Meg Faure, has been announced as the winner of The Big Pitch 2025, South Africa’s largest startup pitch series.

Image supplied

The finale took place on 6 November at the Sandton Convention Centre, during the closing session of the 2025 South African Future Trust Summit, hosted in partnership with Startup Club ZA (SCZA).

The two-day summit brought together over 2,000 startups, SMEs, investors, and ecosystem partners from across South Africa. The Big Pitch Finale featured ten finalists competing for a potential $1m investment from The SA Future Trust.

Parent Sense’s digital parenting support platform was selected by the judging panel for its potential to scale globally while remaining grounded in South African innovation.

The seven-month national process evaluated more than 500 ventures through regional qualifiers, culminating in the top ten finalists pitching live at the Summit. The event also included SCZA’s 2025 Startup Alley, which showcased 32 high-growth South African ventures.

Startup Club ZA founder Mathew Marsden highlighted the importance of initiatives like The Big Pitch in developing South Africa’s startup ecosystem, noting that the programme helps founders realise the potential of local innovation.

The Big Pitch 2025 was supported by a coalition of partners, including RMB, FNB South Africa, Futuregrowth, Paystack, MakeReign, Aions Ventures, Origen Software, Dommisse Attorneys, Jonsson Workwear, Finovate, Impact Capital Africa, Disraptor, and E Squared Investments.

Marsden added: “We sincerely believe that South Africa is on the threshold of becoming a true startup nation, and Startup Club exists to help our country’s boldest founders realise that potential.

“Partnering with The SA Future Trust on this initiative has been an immense privilege, and Parent Sense’s win is both well-deserved and a powerful reminder that the next generation of global companies is being built right here at home.”