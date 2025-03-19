Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedCapital LegacyEdge GrowthDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Entrepreneurship SMEs

    Applications open for landmark $1m startup pitch in SA

    The Startup Club ZA has announced the launch of The Big Pitch 2025, a $1m (R18m) startup pitch event.
    19 Mar 2025
    19 Mar 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The Startup Club ZA says: "Over the next six months, twenty of South Africa’s most promising startups will compete live on stage for an unprecedented investment in their business—subject to due diligence and terms—alongside invaluable media exposure and access to top-tier partners,"

    The competition will take place in key phases:

    • Regional qualifiers: Ten startups will compete in each of the two regional qualifiers in Johannesburg (April) and Cape Town (August).
    • The finale: The top five startups from each qualifier will advance to The Grand Finale at this year’s South African Future Trust Summit, hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in October.

    "Core to our mission is spotlighting the exceptional startups, founders, and solutions that are emerging across South Africa," says Mathew Marsden, founder of Startup Club ZA.

    "The Big Pitch 2025 is more than just a pitch event for significant investment—it’s a platform to showcase our country’s most promising tech entrepreneurs and uncover the immense untapped potential within our innovation ecosystem.”

    To qualify, businesses must demonstrate disruptive innovation, commercial scalability, and the ability to solve significant problems using technology. Startups from anywhere in the world are encouraged to apply, provided they meet the application criteria.

    Applications for the first qualifier in Johannesburg close on 8 April 2025. Interested applicants can visit https://startupclubza.com/big-pitch for full eligibility requirements, FAQs, and application details.

    Read more: startups, startup pitch, Startup Club ZA
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz