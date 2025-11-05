South Africa
Entrepreneurship Awards
    Cape Town startup eFama wins top prize in Meta AI accelerator

    Meta concluded its Llama Impact Accelerator 2025, recognising leading startups across Sub-Saharan Africa using artificial intelligence to solve local challenges in healthcare, education, agriculture, and public services.
    5 Nov 2025
    5 Nov 2025
    Left: Shadrack Kubyane, eFama co-founder, Right: Pretty Kubyane, tech lead
    Left: Shadrack Kubyane, eFama co-founder, Right: Pretty Kubyane, tech lead

    Demo Day events were held in Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya and South Africa, where national winners were announced. A total of R930,000 ($50,000) in funding was awarded across the region.

    The top teams from each country will go on to compete at the AI Summit 2025 in Dubai for additional regional funding of up to R1.8m ($100,000).

    South African startup eFama took first place locally for its AI-powered agricultural marketplace that connects farmers and buyers through fair-pricing algorithms.

    CatalyzU placed second for developing AI solutions to align workforce skills with business goals, while Four Minute Medicine came third with an AI microlearning platform aimed at reducing medical errors in healthcare training.

    The winners across Sub-Saharan Africa were:

    Nigeria

    • First place (R465,000): Maramar – AI-native electronic medical record and mobile platform reducing medication errors.
    • Second place (R279,000): Purple Labs – Developer of MediSync, an AI-powered diagnostic tool improving patient care.
    • Third place (R186,000): Dawn AI Study – Inclusive AI-driven early assessment and cognitive support platform.

    Senegal

    • First place (R465,000): Kajou – Offline AI e-learning solution for community health workers.
    • Second place (R279,000): SamaCoach – AI-powered fitness and public health programme.
    • Third place (R186,000): Looka Research – AI-driven market intelligence platform addressing Africa’s data gap.

    South Africa

    • First place (R465,000): eFama – AI marketplace linking farmers and buyers through transparent pricing.
    • Second place (R279,000): CatalyzU – AI-based workforce training alignment platform.
    • Third place (R186,000): Four Minute Medicine – AI microlearning and simulation platform for medical training.

    Kenya

    • First place (R465,000): DPE – AI-powered communication platform for public health awareness.
    • Second place (R279,000): Esheria Ventures – Developer of Kenya’s first multilingual “digital paralegal.”
    • Third place (R186,000): Neural Labs Africa – AI-driven radiology and teleradiology diagnostics tool.

    Meta said more than 1,400 applications were received across the region, with 40 startups selected for the six-week accelerator. Participants took part in tailored business and technical sessions with Meta engineers, AI experts and investors.

    “The Meta Llama Impact Accelerator 2025 has fostered a new wave of AI innovation across Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Balkissa Ide Siddo, Meta’s director for public policy in Sub-Saharan Africa.

    “These startups show the potential of AI to address critical social challenges across the continent.”

    All participating startups will continue to receive six months of post-programme support, including technical assistance, business advisory services and investor exposure to help scale their impact.

