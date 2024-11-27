South Africa's best tech startups for 2024 announced

The year is drawing to a close and it's the perfect time to recognise some of the fantastic innovations in South Africa. These innovations in the form of tech startups were honoured by the Startup Club ZA yesterday evening, 26 November, in Cape Town where the winners of its South African Startup Awards were announced.

Image supplied

The awards consisted of 12 categories and were adjudicated by a 25-person committee including input of public voters. This was only the second edition of the South African Startup Awards and the first to be held in person.

The Startup Club ZA says the awards exist to 'fairly, independently and credibly recognise the leading early-stage tech startups from around South Africa - and to showcase the incredible innovation and potential of our country's founders to the world'. The Startup Club ZA hosts monthly events and is dubbed as South Africa's largest tech startup and investor community.

Before the awards kicked off at the Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town | Image credit: Imran Salie

Categories and winners

AI and big data: Yazi - the WhatsApp-integrated research platform ensuring better responses and insights.

Biotech: Immobazyme - catalysing innovation through precision fermentation, to produce high-value active protein ingredients.

Climate/sustainability: The Awareness Company - enabling large enterprises to tackle sustainability challenges, while optimising profit.

Consumertech: Truvu Virtual Tours - bridging the gap in online property browsing.

Digital commerce: Hailr - The platform transforming ads into engaging, playable and rewarding user experiences.

Edtech: Melsoft Academy - Equipping African students to launch successful careers in software development.

Fintech: Float - Africa's first card-linked instalment platform.

Future of work: Jem HR - The Whatsapp-enabled HR and employee benefits platform for frontline employees.

Healthtech: Strove - The integrated wellbeing and engagement platform for the modern workforce.

Informal market: Delivery Ka Speed SA - The delivery service bringing accessibility to townships.

Mobility/logistics MotionAds - The delivery bike advertising solution, increasing brand visibility for companies and supplementing driver income.

People's choice: Happy Pay - Empowering South African consumers with zero-cost credit.