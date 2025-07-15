Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Omoda C9 review: Stylish, feature-packed, and surprisingly plush
In this case, it was that the Omoda C5 had a unique look, something not yet seen in the local market, particularly the design of the grille and the flashy red accents that accompany some of the models.
This review isn’t about the C5, though, but rather the C9, which, in my opinion, is almost the polar opposite of its counterpart in terms of design. In short, the C9’s design is the straightening out of the Omoda signature design elements, resulting in one stunning-looking car.
But let’s rewind a bit to the past before examining the C9 more. Omoda launched locally in the first quarter of 2024 along with Jaecoo under the Chery Group. Omoda and Jaecoo, sometimes referred to as O&J, have had success since their inception.
Recently, I drove the Jaecoo J7 SHS, which I found to be a well-rounded quality product at a decent price point. Currently, the C9 also comes in a plug-in hybrid option, which promises more power and a lot more driving range.
The C9 I tested is the FWD option. The other C9 on offer is an AWD model. The FWD C9 sells for a cool R785,900, and with it comes an array of features that one would expect to find in a car priced over R1m from an established luxury brand.
Features and interior
These features include heated and ventilated seats, a seat memory function for the front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.
Other niceties include leather seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (combined as a single curved display), an eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless smartphone charging, a head-up display, parking sensors (front and rear), a 540-degree camera system, multi-colour ambient cabin lighting and numerous driver-assistance safety features.
It certainly is a car with the extra features that aptly put it in the luxury category. However, the interior is a bit of a hit and miss—there’s quality abound but also a lack of it in certain areas where one can tell it’s not quite there yet to make it a fully-fledged, awe-inspiring luxury car on the inside.
The fingerprints on the infotainment screen and the sliding tray over the cupholders are such examples of this. Still, the C9’s interior wins in other areas, such as the legroom and headroom for all occupants.
On the road
One of my favourite experiences with the C9 was behind the wheel. The C9 honestly felt like one of the plushest cars I’ve driven in a while. Riding on 20-inch alloy wheels, the suspension was soft and made the C9 feel like it floated at times, despite not having adaptive suspension like the AWD model.
The steering nearly matched the experience of the suspension, but because it didn’t feel the sharpest around bends, it took away from what could’ve been a truly great drive experience. Nevertheless, the C9 also proved itself with decent overtaking capability and a gearbox that felt mostly responsive.
The C9 FWD has a 2L petrol engine that makes 192kW and 400Nm and is attached to an eight-speed automatic transmission. One area where the C9 performed poorly is fuel consumption. At the end of my testing period, I averaged nearly 10L per 100km, which is on the higher side despite a fuel-conscious approach in my driving behaviour.
Verdict
If you’d like to hop on the Chinese car brand trend and fit in, the options in the local market are plentiful, which can make deciding a bit difficult. Ideally, you want something that looks like a Chinese car, but one that is not designed poorly. You want value for money, and you want something that promises better fuel consumption in the time of NEV.
The C9 looks the part certainly, particularly with its borderless diamond-shaped grille, a neatly integrated rear spoiler, a quartet of tailpipes, and flush exterior door handles. It also comes with a decent amount of features for its price, making it value for money. Fuel consumption on the C9 is on the higher side, but luckily, a new PHEV option is available.
About Imran SalieBizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, IT
Related
Ford unveils stylish new Territory Dark Edition in SA 8 Jul 2025 Review: Chinese brand Jaecoo delivers with frugal, feature-packed J7 SHS 30 Jun 2025 #YouthMonth: How 2 CAs built a tech startup to disrupt recruitment 30 Jun 2025 Living with the Ford Territory: 3 months in, still smooth sailing 30 Jun 2025 #YouthMonth: Orran Smith finds his footing in Ford SA’s legal department 27 Jun 2025 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Polished, powerful, packed with AI 11 Jun 2025