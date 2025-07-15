Omoda C9 review: Stylish, feature-packed, and surprisingly plush

When Omoda launched in South Africa, its C5 SUV was the cause of a moment of intrigue for whoever laid eyes on it. Why? Because—design, that’s why.

In this case, it was that the Omoda C5 had a unique look, something not yet seen in the local market, particularly the design of the grille and the flashy red accents that accompany some of the models.

This review isn’t about the C5, though, but rather the C9, which, in my opinion, is almost the polar opposite of its counterpart in terms of design. In short, the C9’s design is the straightening out of the Omoda signature design elements, resulting in one stunning-looking car.

But let’s rewind a bit to the past before examining the C9 more. Omoda launched locally in the first quarter of 2024 along with Jaecoo under the Chery Group. Omoda and Jaecoo, sometimes referred to as O&J, have had success since their inception.

Recently, I drove the Jaecoo J7 SHS, which I found to be a well-rounded quality product at a decent price point. Currently, the C9 also comes in a plug-in hybrid option, which promises more power and a lot more driving range.

The C9 I tested is the FWD option. The other C9 on offer is an AWD model. The FWD C9 sells for a cool R785,900, and with it comes an array of features that one would expect to find in a car priced over R1m from an established luxury brand.

Features and interior

These features include heated and ventilated seats, a seat memory function for the front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Other niceties include leather seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (combined as a single curved display), an eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless smartphone charging, a head-up display, parking sensors (front and rear), a 540-degree camera system, multi-colour ambient cabin lighting and numerous driver-assistance safety features.