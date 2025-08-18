WomensMonth: Shannon Gahagan on driving Omoda, Jaecoo's growth in SA

For Women’s Month, Bizcommunity is spotlighting women in industries where they are breaking barriers and redefining leadership. In South Africa’s automotive sector, Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at Omoda and Jaecoo, stands out for driving bold campaigns and shaping one of the country’s fastest-growing car brands.

Shannon Gahagan | image supplied

In her role, Gahagan combines data-led strategies with deep insights into consumer behaviour, helping Omoda and Jaecoo connect with South African drivers in innovative and meaningful ways.

Here, we explore her journey, the challenges of leading a brand in a traditionally male-dominated industry, and her vision for marketing and brand building in the country.

What has been the most challenging moment in your career, and how did you overcome it?

When I stepped into my role, the team was being rebuilt from scratch, whilst we were reinventing a six-month-old Omoda and launching Jaecoo at the same time.

It was like building the plane while flying it — high pressure, tight timelines, and zero margin for error. I knew we had to do things differently, so I brought in people who shared the vision, stripped away the noise, and set clear, focused goals.

We stayed connected through open and honest communication, backed each other through challenging moments, and celebrated our wins.

Watching both brands take off — and seeing a brand-new team transform into a united, unstoppable force — made every challenge worthwhile.

What skills will the next generation of marketing leaders need to thrive?

I believe the next generation of marketing leaders will need to understand how to effectively balance AI, utilising it as a tool to enhance creativity and improve the customer experience, rather than replacing it with human thinking.

The real test will be combining innovation with honesty, making sure AI helps customers rather than misleading them. Ultimately, trust will be the most significant competitive advantage.

Which key decisions or strategies have been most instrumental in positioning Omoda and Jaecoo as one of South Africa’s fastest-growing marques?

One of the most important decisions we made was to understand the South African customer and tailor our strategy to their needs.

That meant introducing more affordable vehicles without compromising on quality and pairing that with something customers value just as much — peace of mind. We invested heavily in after-sales support and a robust parts supply.

We also focused on building a brand that resonates with Mzansi — one that feels like it belongs here. From product positioning to the stories we tell, we’ve aimed to reflect local culture, pride, and lifestyle.

It’s about creating something people want to be part of, and ensuring our message feels authentically South African — built by a South African team that understands the market from the inside out.

Omoda and Jaecoo are known for bold designs. How do you ensure the brand’s marketing is just as daring and forward-thinking?

For us, it’s about matching the boldness of our designs with equally bold marketing. We have a simple test for ideas — would our competitors do it? If the answer is no, that’s usually our green light to push ahead.

We’re here to challenge the status quo, create moments our customers want to be part of, and tell stories that feel exciting and relevant in South Africa. That means prioritising local insight over global mandates and ensuring that everything we do feels fresh, daring, and uniquely Omoda and Jaecoo.

As someone who’s spoken at major conferences and led brand transformations, what advice would you give young women aspiring to enter leadership roles in marketing or the automotive sector?

Leadership will test you — especially in industries like marketing and automotive. Challenges and adversity aren’t the exception… they’re part of the journey.

The key is to expect them, face them head-on, and let them push you to grow. Keep moving forward, even when it’s hard, because that’s where the real breakthroughs happen. Remember: Be passionate, not emotional. There is a difference between the two.

The automotive industry has traditionally been male-dominated. What has your experience been like as a woman leading marketing for Omoda and Jaecoo?

Most of the time, I don’t even notice the gender split — I’m focused on the work, the ideas, and the results.

Every now and then, someone will point out that the room is majority male, with me often being the only woman present. For me, it’s a reminder of how important it is to show up fully as myself — to lead with both confidence and empathy.

I see it as an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective, spark different thinking, and hopefully make it easier for the next woman to walk into that room and feel like she belongs there, too.