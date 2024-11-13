These 3 Chinese brands just posted their best SA sales yet

In July 2025, as many as three Chinese brands posted their best sales figures yet in South Africa. Here’s a quick look at their respective performances last month.

While the GWM and Chery marques remain the dominant Chinese brands in South Africa’s new-vehicle market, other contenders from the East Asian nation are clearly gaining a foothold. In fact, in July 2025, as many as three other Chinese firms posted their best local sales figures yet.

Yes, last month saw Omoda and Jaecoo – described as an “independent” division of the broader Chery Group – register its highest single-month total yet, reaching 1,069 units. This comes after Brand O&J breached the 1,000-unit mark for the very first time in the prior month, when it hit 1,009 units.

The C5 X was Brand O&J’s second best seller in July, behind only the C5.

Enough to see it rank 14th overall and 10th in the passenger-vehicle segment in July 2025, Omoda and Jaecoo’s 1,069-unit haul comprised 524 units of the Omoda C5 along with 289 units of the Omoda C5 X, some 170 units of the Jaecoo J7 and finally 86 units of the Omoda C9. All were registered via the dealer channel, meaning the brand’s total wasn’t inflated by rental or government sales.

Meanwhile, Jetour – which also falls under the Chery Group banner but similarly describes itself as “independent” – ranked 15th overall and 12th in the passenger-vehicle space in July 2025, putting up a record 717 units (eclipsing its previous best of 683 units, which it achieved in June). All of its sales were likewise registered through the dealer channel.

Jetour sold as many as 437 examples of the Dashing last month.

Having launched in South Africa in September 2024, Jetour began reporting model-sales figures to Naamsa in January 2025. Its total in July comprised 437 units of the Dashing and 280 examples of the X70 Plus. From what we understand, Jetour plans to expand it range in October 2025 with the launch of the T1 and T2 (a pair of boxy SUVs).

Finally, Foton registered 353 units (including 24 units to government and 12 units to the rental industry) in South Africa in July 2025. That’s the Chinese brand’s highest figure since it began reporting model sales to Naamsa in February 2025. As a reminder, Foton – which previously had a local presence but seemingly didn’t report sales figures to the industry-representative body – relaunched locally with the Tunland G7 bakkie in June 2024.

The Tunland G7 was Foton’s chief volume driver in July.

Last month, Foton’s tally – comprising exclusively commercial vehicles – was dominated by the aforementioned Tunland G7 (214 units), with the Truckmate (97 units) and View (13 units) adding further volume in the light-commercial vehicle (LCV) segment. The balance came from the Miler (29 units) in the medium-commercial vehicle space.

For the record, GWM (including Haval, Tank and Ora) reached a total of 2,436 units last month to place sixth overall, while the Chery brand hit a tally of 2,160 units to end in eighth. Jac sold 231 units in July, while Baic put up 191 units. Currently, the likes of BYD, Gac, LDV and Dayun unfortunately don’t report model sales figures to Naamsa, while seven months after announcing its entry to South Africa, Dongfeng has yet to launch its first model…

This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...