    Suzuki sets new sales record in SA, retains second-best-selling spot

    Suzuki Auto South Africa recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2025, according to official industry data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).
    5 Nov 2025
    5 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The Japanese brand sold 6,890 passenger and light commercial vehicles last month, surpassing its previous August record of 6,534 units. This marks the fourth consecutive month that Suzuki has exceeded 6,000 vehicle sales.

    Dealer sales accounted for 4,842 units, while government, rental, and fleet customers contributed 2,048 vehicles, setting a new benchmark for institutional sales. Suzuki has maintained its position as South Africa’s second-best-selling manufacturer for the tenth month in a row.

    Among the 16 models currently available, the fourth-generation Swift hatchback led the sales chart with 2,377 units sold. It was followed by the Fronx crossover SUV (1,369), Baleno hatchback (596), Ertiga MPV (521), and Dzire sedan (409).

    Industry analysts note that strong government, rental, and fleet demand, combined with consistent consumer interest in the Swift and Fronx models, underpins Suzuki’s sustained growth in a competitive market.

    With 2025 entering its final quarter, Suzuki’s performance highlights the brand’s continued relevance across private, institutional, and commercial segments in South Africa.

