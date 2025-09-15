Budget-friendly models dominate SA's used car market

South Africa’s used car market recorded one of its strongest months in August 2025, with sales climbing to 34,402 vehicles. According to AutoTrader, this represents a +8.5% year-on-year increase and a +5.7% month-on-month rise, underscoring consumer demand for value-driven purchases over luxury vehicles.

Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen dominate

Toyota retained its position as South Africa’s most popular used car brand with 5,778 units sold, followed by Volkswagen (4,768) and Ford. Suzuki and Hyundai rounded out the top five.

The Ford Ranger maintained its long-held title as South Africa’s best-selling used vehicle, with 1,994 units sold in August, followed by the Toyota Hilux (1,640) and the Volkswagen Polo (1,400). The Polo Vivo (1,312) and Suzuki Swift (813) completed the top five.

While premium brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz struggled to hold their positions in the top 10, smaller hatchbacks and affordable crossovers recorded significant growth. Hyundai’s Grand i10 sales surged +109.9% year-on-year, while the Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift climbed +48.5% and +36%, respectively.

“What stands out in August’s sales data is not just the growth, but the resilience of South Africa’s used car market,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“Consumers are showing discipline by choosing vehicles that balance affordability, efficiency, and long-term value. This points to a more mature market dynamic.”

Top 10 best-selling used models – August 2025