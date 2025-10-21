AutoTrader Intelligence redefines the way South Africans buy and sell cars

A quiet revolution is unfolding in car shopping, as AutoTrader blends human insight with AI to make every decision simpler and smarter.

A quiet revolution is unfolding in car buying and selling, as AutoTrader blends human insight with AI to make every decision simpler and smarter - for both buyers and dealers.

AutoTrader South Africa has launched AutoTrader Intelligence, an advanced AI-powered platform designed to make car buying easier, faster, and more transparent. The launch took place at AutoTrader Dealer Connect 2025, an exclusive event held at the Galleria in Sandton, where more than 500 dealer partners gathered to experience the unveiling of AutoTrader’s latest Artificial Intelligence innovations and dealer packages. The technology introduces a new level of clarity for car shoppers, while giving dealers innovative tools that save time and improve the quality of every listing.

At its heart, AutoTrader Intelligence (ATI) combines LLM AI with AutoTrader’s live market data and deep automotive expertise to enhance the entire car-buying journey. For buyers, that means more relevant information, tailored recommendations, and the confidence to make better-informed decisions. For dealers, it means less admin, smarter listings, and the freedom to focus on what matters most: connecting with people and understanding their why.

“Technology will never take the human element out of buying a car. It merely makes it easier to build that connection,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader South Africa. “With AutoTrader Intelligence (ATI), we’ve created AI that works quietly in the background, handling the complex and time-consuming tasks so that dealers can focus on understanding their customers, and buyers can make decisions that feel right for them.”

Built on top of relevancy sorting that presents vehicle lists that are unique to every user, based on their unique browsing behaviour and preferences.

For consumers, the new platform features take it a step further with the introduction of the AutoTrader Intelligence - Vehicle Highlights. Using AI, along with customer insights, data from vehicle manufacturers, and AutoTrader’s own big data, AutoTrader Intelligence compares thousands of similar cars based on age, fuel type, body type, engine size, and specifications. This allows the platform to automatically show what makes a specific car stand out, highlighting features such as lower mileage, fewer previous owners, lower emissions, better fuel economy, or faster acceleration. These highlights are designed to evolve as the AI is trained on more data.

By presenting these highlights directly on the listing, buyers can immediately see the value and unique advantages of each car without wading through all the specs. It’s a simple, data-driven way to turn information into confidence and help buyers make faster, more informed decisions.

In addition, AutoTrader Intelligence - Recommendation Engine personalises the car shopping experience by suggesting other vehicles based on the user’s browsing behaviour. For example, if a user is looking at a specific body type, AutoTrader Intelligence - Recommendation Engine will show similar body types with similar features or performance that also meet the user's unique needs. This helps buyers quickly explore relevant options, discover alternatives they may not have considered, and ultimately make better choices without spending hours searching manually. Together with AutoTrader Intelligence - Vehicle Highlights, it creates a smarter, more tailored browsing experience that saves time and connects the right buyer with the right car.

Behind the scenes, dealers benefit from a set of brand-new AutoTrader Intelligence dealer tools designed to keep listings sharp, engaging, and up to date, all while saving thousands of hours in admin work each month.

AutoTrader Intelligence - Comments Generator transforms the way listings are created. Using generative AI, it instantly writes a clear, professional description using the details already supplied in a listing, from make and model to variant, mileage, colour, and a lot more. What once took up to 12 minutes can now be done in three seconds, saving dealers thousands of hours in admin time. Each comment can be edited, regenerated, or rewritten, giving dealers complete control while dramatically speeding up the process.

AutoTrader Intelligence - Image Management analyses and classifies each photo as it’s uploaded, automatically identifying exterior, interior, engine, and many other shots and suggesting shots that are missing. It then suggests the best order based on what buyers are engaging with most - in real time. The result is a more visually compelling listing that drives more interest and faster sales.

AutoTrader Intelligence - Dealer Insights provides real-time visibility into live market shifts, showing demand, supply, and pricing trends per listing. Dealers can instantly see whether a car is in high demand, needs a price adjustment, or is better to move quickly, all without needing to dive into spreadsheets or complex dashboards.

Together, these buyer- and dealer-facing features create a seamless, intelligent shopping experience, allowing buyers to see the highlights and recommendations that matter most to them. At the same time, dealers are empowered with tools that make listings more engaging and actionable.

“AutoTrader Intelligence (AI) represents the next step in our innovation journey,” adds Mienie. “It’s about using data to better serve consumers, creating a car-buying experience that’s simpler, smarter, and ultimately more human.”

As AutoTrader Intelligence (AI) continues to develop, future updates will incorporate even more insights from AutoTrader’s Ratings and Reviews and specifications database. This will offer richer, personalised content and deeper comparisons, further helping buyers make confident decisions and giving dealers a competitive advantage in showcasing each vehicle’s value.



