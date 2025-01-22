AutoTrader’s ‘Do It Big’ campaign kicks off a bright year for South African motorists

Things are looking up, with 2025 shaping to be a promising year. Why? For starters, interest rates were reduced, and petrol prices dropped a few times in 2024, giving consumers much-needed financial relief. On top of that, Mzansi has enjoyed over 300 consecutive days without loadshedding - a milestone worth celebrating! According to an Ipsos 2025 Predictions Survey, 84% of South Africans believe 2025 will be a better year than 2024. There’s plenty to look forward to!

“Falling interest rates and petrol prices are giving South African motorists and consumers plenty to smile about,” said Angelique Lynch, AutoTrader’s marketing director. “These positive changes boost consumer confidence, making it easier for buyers to get behind the wheel of the car they need with greater financial peace of mind. They also empower them to make better financial decisions, including purchasing vehicles that suit their evolving lifestyles.”

The latest AutoTrader data highlights a notable uptick in consumer confidence. During the first two weeks of 2025 (1 Jan-14 Jan), sessions on the platform increased by +19% compared to the same period in 2024, while vehicle enquiries increased by +12%. This suggests growing interest among consumers considering or planning to buy a car in the year ahead.

On a brand level, Volkswagen emerged as the most searched-for marque among South African consumers during this period, with searches up by +13% year-on-year. Toyota, in second place, saw a +14% increase in searches, while Ford, ranked fifth, also experienced a +15% growth compared to last year.

Volkswagen has already recorded over 2.4 million ad views, representing a +18% year-on-year rise, while Ford and Toyota also experienced +18% growth. Premium brands Mercedes-Benz and BMW also grew, with +6% and +11% increases respectively. These increases highlight robust interest across various categories in the first two weeks of 2025 compared to last year.

As already mentioned, vehicle enquiries have also increased. Toyota experienced a +23% rise in enquiries compared to the same period in 2024, followed by Ford, which recorded +18 % growth. On a model level, the Ford Ranger emerged as a standout, with a +29% year-on-year increase in enquiries from South Africans. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo followed with growth of +35%.

South Africa’s unique blend of cultures and lifestyles means no two drivers are the same - and neither are their motoring requirements. Whether it’s a stylish dad balancing family life and street cred, a jet-setting aunty turning heads in a luxurious ride, or a student upgrading their style with a slick hatchback, AutoTrader ensures you don't have to compromise on your wants or needs.

As the country’s largest automotive marketplace, AutoTrader connects buyers to the widest range of vehicles at the right price. With their unique Price Ratings feature, buyers can see how a car’s price compares to similar vehicles. This tool ensures transparency by factoring in details like make, model, mileage, and optional extras.

AutoTrader’s newest feature, Ratings and Reviews, provides ratings out of five based on real feedback from previous car shoppers and buyers. It also includes a review system that offers insights into customer service, financing, and test drives. This helps potential buyers make an informed decision and ensures transparency and trust when choosing who to buy from.

“South Africans have shown incredible resilience through tough times, and now they can embrace the opportunities that come with a stronger financial outlook,” said George Mienie, AutoTrader's CEO. “Our online marketplace is designed to make finding the perfect car effortless - so you can live life to the max with a vehicle that supports your ambitions.”

“Combined with tools that drive trust and transparency - such as our ratings and reviews feature - ensures buyers can make informed decisions confidently, knowing they’re choosing reputable dealerships that prioritise their needs,” concluded Mienie.

Since its debut on New Year’s Day, the "Do It Big" campaign has quickly gained traction. It has exceeded 7.1 million views across social media platforms such as Facebook, X, and TikTok, with over 28 thousand people liking or commenting on it. In addition, within the first two weeks, the campaign has achieved over 5.3 million views on YouTube. AutoTrader’s 2025 campaign will be featured across various channels, including outdoor advertising in both static and digital formats.



