    Toyota GR GT road car and GT3 racecar unveiled

    The Toyota GR GT road car has finally been unveiled after loads of speculation and a drip-feed campaign in the media.
    11 Dec 2025
    11 Dec 2025
    Toyota GR GT road car and GT3 racecar unveiled

    Gazoo Racing pulled the wraps off its new sports car at an event held at Fuji Speedway. The GR GT sits atop the GR portfolio, which includes the likes of the GR Yaris, Corolla and GR86. In addition, the company also showed a GT3 racecar that is based on the GT GR.

    The Toyota GR GT takes inspiration from other iconic GT cars from the company’s performance history, namely the 2000 GT and Lexus LFA. Both are front-engined RWD machines with seating for two, and the latest in that lineage does not buck the trend.

    The engine in the GR GT is positioned ahead of the cabin, but behind the front axle line. As a result, it has a long bonnet and cab-back design. This is similar to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT, which is probably where Toyota is aiming with the GR GT.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
