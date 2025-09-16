South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    New Hilux Legend 55 pays tribute to 55 years of SA’s top-selling bakkie

    16 Sep 2025
    16 Sep 2025
    Toyota South Africa has introduced the Hilux Legend 55, a special-edition line-up marking 55 years of the brand’s best-selling bakkie.

    Since arriving in South Africa in 1969, the Hilux has become the market leader in the light commercial vehicle segment and a mainstay across sectors from agriculture to construction.

    Over the years, Toyota has released milestone “Legend” editions to commemorate its durability and customer appeal: the Legend 35 (2004), Legend 40 (2010), Legend 45 (2014) and Legend 50 (2019).

    The new Legend 55 replaces the outgoing Legend range and will be available until 2026 in both Xtra Cab and Double Cab body styles.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Replacing the outgoing Legend range, the Hilux Legend 55 will be available until 2026 in both Xtra Cab and Double Cab body styles.

    Interior and technology

    The cabin features chrome-branded scuff plates, heavy-duty rubber floormats and sport seats with embroidered headrests. An 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, supported by a nine-speaker JBL audio setup.

    Exterior design

    Exterior updates include exclusive badging, a front bash plate, a lockable roller shutter and a rubberised load box. Double Cab models add puddle light logo projection, a shark-fin antenna, a detachable tow bar and branded styling bar.

    Engine and performance

    All Legend 55 models are powered by Toyota’s 2.8L GD-6 turbodiesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 150kW and 500Nm of torque.

    <>h2Pricing

    • Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 Xtra Cab AT - R728,300
    • Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Xtra Cab AT - R813,700
    • Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 Double Cab AT -R885,700
    • Hilux Legend 55 2.8 GD-6 4×4 Double Cab AT - R935,900

    All models include a nine-services/90,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty, with additional maintenance and warranty extensions available through Toyota’s dealer network of 220 outlets.

