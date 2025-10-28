South Africa
    Toyota SA launches updated GR Yaris with automatic option

    Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has introduced an updated GR Yaris in South Africa, now available with an eight-speed automatic transmission alongside the traditional manual option. The launch follows the model’s global development by Toyota Gazoo Racing and its refinement through rally testing.
    28 Oct 2025
    28 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Performance and specifications

    The updated GR Yaris retains its turbocharged 1.6L three-cylinder engine, now producing 210kW and 400Nm. The vehicle features Toyota’s GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system, revised suspension, and enhanced cooling systems.

    The automatic transmission (GR-Dat) is designed to optimise shift timing and responsiveness under performance conditions.

    Driver-focused updates include:

    • A 12.3-inch GR full-colour TFT instrument cluster
    • Lowered seating position (by 25mm)
    • Angled display audio system
    • Selectable drive modes: Normal, Sport, Eco
    • Refined interior materials and ergonomics

    Exterior updates focus on functional improvements, including a new steel mesh grille, revised LED headlamps, canard-style front bumper, integrated rear combination lamps, airflow enhancements, and enlarged exhaust outlets. The front bumper is divided for easier repairs.

    Pricing and service

    • GR Yaris Rally MT: R942,200
    • GR Yaris Rally AT: R971,300

    All models come with a nine-service/90,000km plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty, with additional extensions available through Toyota’s dealer network of 220 outlets.

