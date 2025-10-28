Subscribe & Follow
Toyota SA launches updated GR Yaris with automatic option
Performance and specifications
The updated GR Yaris retains its turbocharged 1.6L three-cylinder engine, now producing 210kW and 400Nm. The vehicle features Toyota’s GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system, revised suspension, and enhanced cooling systems.
The automatic transmission (GR-Dat) is designed to optimise shift timing and responsiveness under performance conditions.
Driver-focused updates include:
- A 12.3-inch GR full-colour TFT instrument cluster
- Lowered seating position (by 25mm)
- Angled display audio system
- Selectable drive modes: Normal, Sport, Eco
- Refined interior materials and ergonomics
Exterior updates focus on functional improvements, including a new steel mesh grille, revised LED headlamps, canard-style front bumper, integrated rear combination lamps, airflow enhancements, and enlarged exhaust outlets. The front bumper is divided for easier repairs.
Pricing and service
- GR Yaris Rally MT: R942,200
- GR Yaris Rally AT: R971,300
All models come with a nine-service/90,000km plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty, with additional extensions available through Toyota’s dealer network of 220 outlets.