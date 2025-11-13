Unpacking SA's new e-hailing regulations

South Africa’s transport sector is undergoing a significant shift. The formal integration of e-hailing into the public transport regulatory framework signals a strong move towards platform accountability, user safety and built-in compliance.

Image source: ASphotofamily from Freepik

In September 2025, the Second National Land Transport Regulations (passed in terms of the National Land Transport Act 50 of 2009) formally integrated e-hailing services into South Africa’s public transport system.

The new regulations impose a series of stringent requirements on e-hailing platforms, setting a significant precedent for broader digital regulation in South Africa.

Key provisions include:

Mandatory licensing: E-hailing drivers must obtain official e-hailing operating licences, which will specify approved geographic operating areas.

Vehicle and safety requirements: Vehicles must be branded as e-hailing services and equipped with panic buttons for driver and passenger safety. Drivers must maintain up-to-date profile photos for identification purposes, undergo criminal record checks and meet professional driving permit requirements.

Penalties for non-compliance: Unlicensed operators or app developers allowing unlicensed drivers to carry out their work face fines of up to R100,000 or two years in prison. Regulators can also suspend or withdraw licences in the case of violations.

App developer accountability: E-hailing platforms must be registered with regulators, comply with South African company laws, including those administered by the Department of Trade and Industry and the South African Revenue Service, and operators must ensure that only licensed drivers operate on their apps.

Impact

The formalisation of e-hailing services in South Africa represents more than just reform in the transport sector. As digital services become more embedded in the daily lives of South Africans, regulation and compliance frameworks are likely to grow increasingly commonplace across all facets of digital mobility.

This development is indicative of a trend towards broader digital regulation in the country. Platform operators and app developers operating across all industries should be cognisant of the shift towards regulating users, penalising operators and app developers for non-compliance and safety breaches, and introducing more exacting requirements for user verification, user access, data protection and operational transparency.

To adapt to this evolving landscape, there is a greater need for operators and app developers to act proactively. This can be done by, for example, identifying areas of potential non-compliance, embedding compliance into product designs and automating, as far as possible, re-verification and real-time compliance monitoring.

The regulatory formalisation of digital platforms and services creates an opportunity for both app developers and operators. Although compliance requirements may increase the costs and complexity of developing, operating and using digital platforms and services, ensuring full alignment with various security and safety standards will position digital platforms for sustainable market growth and development through the building of public trust and confidence.

South Africa’s emphasis on regulatory accountability for app developers, holding them liable for operational compliance, including licensing, safety features and driver verification has put into motion an increased focus on platform-level liability and governance in the country's digital economy.