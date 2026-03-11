Employment and Labour prioritise elimination of silicosis in non-mining sectors

The Department of Employment and Labour says eliminating silicosis in non-mining sectors remains a key priority as government works towards eradicating the occupational disease by 2030.

Image source: Drazen Zigic from Freepik

The Department’s Acting Deputy Director-General for Labour Policy and Industrial Relations, Thembinkosi Mkalipi, said South Africa has an obligation as a member of the international community and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to reduce workers’ exposure to the disease.

Mkalipi warned that available research continues to show increasing cases of silicosis and stressed that government is focusing on sectors where workers remain vulnerable.

Study on silicosis in non-mining sectors

He was speaking during a seminar held in Kempton Park on Tuesday to mark the release of findings from the benchmark study on silicosis in non-mining sectors.

Silicosis is an irreversible and progressive occupational lung disease caused by inhaling crystalline silica dust. The disease leads to inflammation, permanent lung scarring and severe breathing difficulties. While treatment may include medication and avoiding further exposure, the condition is often fatal.

Workers in sectors such as construction, mining and stone fabrication are considered among the most vulnerable.

To determine the prevalence of silicosis in non-mining industries, the department commissioned research conducted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH), the University of the Witwatersrand and the Wits Health Consortium.

The study analysed the prevalence of silicosis across industries between 2012 and 2018 and examined trends in deaths from silica-related diseases over the same period. It also sought to develop occupational health strategies and programmes to reduce exposure to respirable silica dust and support the elimination of silicosis in South Africa by 2030.

Three work packages

Head of Epidemiology and Surveillance at the National Institute for Occupational Health, Nisha Naicker, explained that the project was structured into three work packages.

“The first work package focused on prevalence assessment, the second on guiding prioritisation and implementation of elimination strategies, and the third on developing a toolbox of tools and methods for silicosis elimination,” Naicker said.

Key findings from the first phase of the research showed that 225 workers participated in the study, with the majority having more than 10 years of work experience.

Most participants were from the brick-making sector (40%), followed by construction (34%). The ages of participants ranged from 24 to 65 years, with an average age of 45.

The study also found that 81.78% of participants were male and that workers with more than 10 years of experience had an average of 20 years in their respective sectors.

None of the participants reported a prior diagnosis of silicosis. However, screening showed that 12.44% experienced symptoms suggestive of Tuberculosis.

Chest X-ray examinations identified one case of silicosis, representing a prevalence rate of 0.5%. The affected worker, a 45-year-old crusher operator in the mineral processing sector with 15 years of experience, is currently receiving medical care.

Health and safety a fundamental right

Deputy Director in the Department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services branch, Warren Mallon, emphasised that safeguarding the safety and health of workers is a fundamental right.

He said occupational accidents, injuries and diseases carry significant human, social and economic costs, reaffirming the department’s commitment to eliminating exposure to silicosis.

“The department’s National Programme for the Elimination of Silicosis was initiated in 2004,” Mallon said, adding that the programme includes training inspectors and requiring employers to report on workers’ exposure levels.

He said South Africa remains on track to eliminate silicosis by 2030 in line with ILO obligations, while the department’s Occupational Health and Safety Strategy 2024–2029 aims to achieve zero injuries and occupational diseases.

The study concluded that there is currently no single reliable method for collecting national data on silicosis cases.

Recommendations

Researchers recommended strengthening diagnostic processes, improving reporting under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act, establishing a national silicosis register, analysing medical aid databases and conducting targeted surveys.

The research focused on sectors including construction, artificial stone manufacturing, brick manufacturing, pottery and ceramics.

Leading the third work package, David Rees of the University of the Witwatersrand said the study assessed silica exposure levels in 11 companies.

The findings showed that workers were at risk of silicosis in all sectors studied, except roof tile manufacturing.

Rees cautioned that the goal of eliminating silicosis could be undermined if exposure risks in workplaces are not addressed effectively.