Sentinel AI rolls out AI dust monitoring across South African mineral belt

Sentinel AI has introduced a new AI-powered dust measurement platform that promises to redefine the way South African mines measure, respond to and report on dangerous particulates such as silica dust. Instead of relying on manual sampling and dust buckets, DustScout enables real-time, continuous vehicle-mounted monitoring, closing the measurement-to-action gap.

Image credit: Art Institute of Chicago on Unsplash

Measurement-to-action gap

“For too long, mines have had to manage dust exposure with tools which only speak about the past,” said Raphael Garcia da Costa, founder and chief technology officer at Sentinel AI.

“By combining artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and real-time analytics, we are closing the measurement-to-action gap.

“It’s about life preservation, people protection, and proof that technology can make heavy industry fundamentally better.”

The system employs IoT sensors, advanced analytics, and machine learning algorithms to detect dangerous particulates such as silica dust, a major health risk in mining.

Silicosis and other pulmonary diseases are a major workplace threat, for which there is increased regulatory and societal demand for mines to adopt more effective monitoring and mitigation procedures.

Sentinel AI is ready for open-pit operations as well as underground operations, and is configurable for construction operations, agricultural operations, and other dust-producing industries.

“Our aim is to change the industry from reactive reporting to proactive intelligence,” said Da Costa.

“By protecting people and communities, we are helping mines gain not only compliance but their social license to operate.”

Sentinel AI is currently rolling out pilot programmes around South Africa’s mineral belt and is gearing up its expansion into the Australian marketplace in late 2025.