South Africa
ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickAICPA & CIMASifiso Learning GroupTopco MediaEast Coast RadioFibre CircleNext GenerationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    When life gives Leafline pineapple leaves, it turns them into reusable sanitary products

    Given the recent scare about South African menstrual health products containing hormone-disrupting chemicals, the washable hygiene products producer Leafline offers a toxin-free, reusable, and biodegradable product made from a pineapple leaf. Based in Bathurst in the Eastern Cape, the home of the big pineapple, the company now wants to take its products global.
    25 Mar 2026
    25 Mar 2026
    Leafline founder Candy Androliakos. Image credit:
    Leafline founder Candy Androliakos. Image credit: Leafline/Facebook

    Leafline makes all of its products with cayenne pineapple leaves, which, when milled, produce a fibre stronger than cotton.

    Leafline founder Candy Androliakos says the idea for the reusable sanitary products came to life while working with local women at a care centre.

    “One of the older ladies asked me to make her a more affordable option for adult nappies.

    “Despite having never sewn, I decided to try. That random request turned into the founding of Leafline in 2018.

    “Our quest led us to discover the remarkable potential of pineapple leaf fibres, a byproduct of pineapple harvesting.

    “This sustainable material is transformed into a highly absorbent, soft, breathable, and durable fabric, perfect for our high-quality, washable, and reusable sanitary and incontinence wear.

    “We’re proud to be accredited with the Proudly South African mark, reinforcing our commitment to local production, job creation, and contributing to the South African economy,” says Androliakos.

    Leafline employs four permanent staff members and three part-time workers who are elderly and living with disabilities.

    The company participated in the Department of Trade and Industry and Competition’s (DTIC) five-month Global Export Passport Programme (GEPP) in February 2026, which sparked the idea to go global.

    In the Eastern Cape, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) implements the programme in partnership with 15 companies from the province.

    As part of the programme, participants were required to present their individual export marketing strategies, and Leafline ranked among the top three.

    Read more: export, Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Proudly South African, ECDC, sanitary products, circular economy, menstrual health, DTIC, Department of Trade and Industry and Competition, menstrual care products
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz