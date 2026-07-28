South Africa
HR Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PnetOmni HR ConsultingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    DTIC to engage key sectors on local employment

    The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) will meet with the hospitality, agriculture and tourism sectors over the next two weeks to discuss local employment and broader economic challenges as part of government's migration management strategy.
    28 Jul 2026
    Source: Louis Hansel via
    Source: Louis Hansel via Unsplash

    The planned engagements form part of government's efforts to address migration management while promoting economic growth and ensuring that local workers benefit from employment opportunities.

    The announcement was made during a media briefing by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration on Sunday, 26 July, which outlined progress on government's plans to strengthen migration management, uphold the rule of law and secure the country's borders.

    "In the next two weeks the DTIC will hold discussions with sectors such as hospitality, agriculture and tourism on matters of employment of locals and other issues related to the growth of the economy," the committee said.

    The discussions are expected to focus on the employment of local people and broader economic challenges facing the sectors.

    The IMC said the engagements form part of its work on the "economic stream" of government's migration management plan.

    Business consultations and proposed legislation

    The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the DTIC will also convene a meeting with businesses operating elsewhere on the African continent to understand the challenges they face and assess the broader impact of the current migration situation.

    Government is also pursuing policy and legislative changes aimed at addressing gaps in migration management.

    These include the Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection Bill, the Employment Services Amendment Bill and the Business Licensing Bill, which the IMC said seeks to reserve certain business activities and sectors wholly or partly for South African citizens.

    Migration enforcement efforts continue

    The planned sector discussions come as government intensifies efforts to crack down on businesses employing undocumented migrants as part of its broader migration management strategy.

    The IMC said multi-agency law enforcement operations were targeting illegal border crossings, human trafficking, labour exploitation, fraudulent documentation syndicates and businesses employing undocumented migrants.

    The IMC is expected to continue engaging stakeholders as government seeks to balance migration management, the protection of human rights and efforts to promote economic growth.

    Read more: labour market, agriculture sector, tourism sector, hospitality sector, Department of Trade, employment services, HR, Industry and Competition, DTIC
    Share this article

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz