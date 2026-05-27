Tourism targets 15 million international arrivals by 2030

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says South Africa’s tourism sector is increasingly positioning itself as a key driver of economic growth, employment and investment, with government targeting 15 million international arrivals annually by 2030.

Source: Department of Tourism Twitter

Tabling Budget Vote 38 in Parliament on Tuesday, 26 May, De Lille said tourism contributed 4.9% to South Africa’s GDP in 2024 and supported approximately 954,000 direct jobs across the economy.

“That means tourism now supports one in every 18 jobs in South Africa,” said De Lille.

“And for every 13 international tourists who arrive in our country one job is supported.”

The Department of Tourism has been allocated R2.54bn for the 2026/27 financial year, with R1.278bn transferred to South African Tourism for destination marketing and sector growth initiatives.

According to De Lille, South Africa welcomed a record 10.5 million international arrivals in 2025, while the first quarter of 2026 recorded more than 2.9 million inbound travellers, representing 12.6% growth year-on-year.

Domestic tourism spending also remained strong at R111.6bn, exceeding international tourism spend of R102.2bn.

Visa reform and air access remain priorities

Government and industry are jointly implementing the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, which aims to increase international arrivals, domestic tourism spend and tourism-related employment over the next five years.

De Lille said easing travel access remained one of the sector’s biggest priorities.

“We have therefore prioritised visa reforms and air access,” she said.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system is now operational in China, India, Indonesia and Mexico, allowing travellers to receive digital visa outcomes within 24 hours.

The minister said the system could eventually support between 80,000 and 100,000 new jobs once fully implemented.

Government is also continuing efforts to expand international air connectivity, with new routes launched between Johannesburg and Perth, Cape Town and Mauritius, and Madrid and Johannesburg through Air Europa.

Tourism infrastructure and investment expand

De Lille highlighted several tourism infrastructure projects aimed at expanding tourism beyond established hubs and increasing geographic spread across the country.

These include the recently launched R120m Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre in the Free State and the R82m Agulhas Lighthouse Precinct project in the Western Cape.

Following flood damage in Limpopo and Mpumalanga earlier this year, the department has also allocated R56.3m through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to support rehabilitation and recovery efforts at tourism facilities, including R36.4m directed to SANParks for work in the Kruger National Park.

The minister also pointed to growing private sector investment within the tourism sector, including the V&A Waterfront’s planned R24bn expansion, a R10bn investment in Cape Winelands Airport and the upcoming R2.5bn Club Med beach and safari resort in KwaZulu-Natal.

Transformation and inclusion remain central

Deputy Tourism Minister Maggie Sotyu said transformation, inclusion and geographic spread remained central to the department’s tourism strategy.

“We cannot build a globally competitive tourism economy if many communities, women, youth, people with disabilities and small enterprises remain excluded from meaningful participation,” said Sotyu.

She said programmes linked to Africa’s Travel Indaba and Meetings Africa continued creating market access opportunities for township tourism operators, SMMEs, women-owned businesses and youth entrepreneurs.

Sotyu also highlighted the role of tourism in villages, townships and small towns, saying tourism growth should not remain concentrated only in traditional tourism hubs.

“Every province, district, township, village, and rural community has a tourism story to tell and an experience to offer,” she said.

The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa quality assured 4,544 establishments during the reporting period, exceeding its annual target.

Sotyu added that tourism safety remained a key priority, with the Tourism Monitors Programme continuing to support both visitor safety and youth employment across tourism sites nationwide.