Club Med South Africa boosts KZN tourism investment

South Africa’s tourism sector is gaining momentum as the upcoming Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari Resort on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast signals growing investor confidence, rising global demand and expanding capacity.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Olivier Perillat-Piratoine, MD Club Med SA, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille and Chris du Toit, Project Director from Collins Residential

Government and industry leaders visited the site this week ahead of Africa’s Travel Indaba, framing the development as a driver of tourism growth, job creation, skills development and international visibility for South Africa.

Government backs tourism growth

South Africa’s Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, said the project reflects strong collaboration between government and the private sector and reinforces tourism as a key economic driver.

“Tourism investment is not only about building new products,” said Minister de Lille. “It is also about maintaining and enhancing our existing attractions while diversifying the experiences available to travellers.”

She noted that South Africa welcomed a record 10.5 million international tourists in 2025, with 2.9 million arrivals already recorded in the first quarter of 2026.

Jobs and build scale

The development has created more than 2,300 direct and indirect jobs during construction, with 600 to 650 permanent roles expected once operational.

Skills development initiatives include hospitality scholarships aimed at young South Africans.

Chris du Toit, project director from Collins Residential, said the project proves large-scale tourism developments are achievable locally. "This project proves that developments of this scale can be delivered successfully in South Africa,” said du Toit.

“A lot of people believed a greenfield tourism project of this magnitude could not be achieved locally, but this development demonstrates what is possible through collaboration, innovation and confidence in the South African market.”

The project was fully funded through South African investment, with local banks and suppliers involved. At peak construction, 1,850 workers were on site daily, contributing to 4.5 million man-hours with zero lost-time injuries.

Around 4,000 indigenous trees were planted as part of environmental restoration efforts.

16-year vision

Club Med South Africa managing director Olivier Perillat-Piratoine said the resort represents the outcome of a 16-year development journey. We do not take the success of this property for granted,” he said. “This has been an extraordinary human journey involving expertise, talent and collaboration from South Africa and around the world.”

He said the concept combines South Africa’s beach and safari experiences into one offering. “Beach and bush are an extraordinary combination for today’s global traveller,” he said. “South Africa offers a travel and hospitality experience unlike anywhere else in the world.”

Strong global demand

Club Med’s “Destination South Africa” campaign has driven strong international interest, targeting more than two million customers worldwide.

South Africa ranked among the top three most in-demand destinations within Club Med’s global portfolio at launch, with bookings from more than 40 countries.

“With direct air access, remarkable experiences and a stable tourism offering, South Africa is increasingly positioned as a highly attractive destination for international travellers,” said Perillat-Piratoine.

Early bookings are led by Europe, followed by strong domestic demand.

MICE and domestic growth

Demand from the leisure and MICE sectors is strong, positioning the resort as a new premium option for corporate travel and events.

“We already have thousands of leisure guests booked before the resort has even officially opened,” said Perillat-Piratoine. “At the same time, major South African and international companies have already secured conference and incentive bookings.”

Minister de Lille also highlighted efforts to improve visa access through digital systems for markets including India, China, Indonesia and Mexico.

Wider tourism impact

Stakeholders say the development is expected to generate long-term economic spillover across KwaZulu-Natal through supplier growth, infrastructure development and tourism expansion.

“This is a world-class product that showcases the diversity and quality of South Africa’s tourism offering,” said Minister de Lille. “We are proud to support and promote it as part of our international tourism marketing efforts.”

The so-called “Club Med effect” is expected to mirror tourism expansion patterns seen in destinations such as Cancun and the Dominican Republic.

Industry leaders believe the project could help reposition KwaZulu-Natal as a globally competitive tourism destination as international demand continues to grow.