Cape Town events drive strong hotel occupancy

Cape Town’s growing events calendar continues driving strong demand across the city’s hospitality sector, with major sporting, cultural and business events regularly pushing accommodation occupancy levels above 80% during peak periods.

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Flagship events such as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Cape Town Cycle Tour, Two Oceans Marathon, Cape Town Marathon and Mining Indaba continue attracting large volumes of domestic and international visitors to the city.

According to tourism and industry estimates, some accommodation providers reach full capacity during major event periods.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has historically attracted more than 30,000 attendees, while the Cape Town Cycle Tour draws around 30,000 cyclists, many travelling with family members or support teams.

The Two Oceans Marathon and Cape Town Marathon also attract tens of thousands of participants and spectators annually, while Mining Indaba regularly hosts more than 6,000 delegates from around the world.

Aparthotels benefit from longer stays

The strong events pipeline is also supporting extended stays and bookings across the accommodation sector, particularly within the aparthotel market.

WINK Aparthotels, which operates properties in Cape Town’s CBD and surrounding areas, said the city’s events calendar continues contributing significantly to occupancy levels.

“Cape Town’s events pipeline continues to play a vital role in supporting the hospitality sector,” said Derick Tait, managing director of WINK Aparthotels.

“We’ve experienced consistently high occupancy during major events, with demand coming from both local and international markets. The diversity of visitors — from athletes and festivalgoers to business delegates — highlights the broad appeal of the city.”

According to Tait, the aparthotel sector has become increasingly popular among travellers seeking flexible accommodation options suited to group travel and longer stays.

Winter events remain growth opportunity

Tait also highlighted the role of Cape Town Tourism and the City of Cape Town in attracting large-scale events to the city.

“The city and its tourism bodies deserve recognition for the work being done to secure and grow these events,” he said.

“They generate real economic impact, not only for accommodation providers but for the wider ecosystem of restaurants, transport services, local businesses and tourism operators across the city.”

While summer continues dominating the city’s tourism calendar, industry players say expanding the winter events pipeline remains important for sustaining year-round demand.

Events such as the Cape Town International Comedy Festival and Good Food & Wine Show continue supporting activity during quieter months.

“Winter is traditionally more challenging, which is why developing the events calendar during this period is so important,” said Tait.

“Even modest growth in winter events can lift occupancy and support a more balanced, year-round market.”