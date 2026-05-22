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    Arabian Travel Market 2026 moves to September dates

    Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 will now take place from 14 to 17 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, following consultations with exhibitors and tourism industry stakeholders.
    22 May 2026
    22 May 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Event organiser RX said the revised dates were introduced to maximise participation, networking opportunities and business engagement across the global travel industry.

    “We have been listening and working closely with our exhibitors, partners and stakeholders from across the global travel industry, and the decision to move Arabian Travel Market 2026 to 14–17 September reflects that ongoing dialogue and collaboration,” said Danielle Curtis, regional portfolio director, UAE at RX Global.

    Travel technology and innovation in focus

    Now in its 33rd edition, ATM 2026 will continue under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”.

    The event will feature ATM Travel Tech alongside the Tech & Innovation Zone focused on AI, robotics, immersive experiences, smart mobility, fintech and sustainable travel technologies.

    ATM’s conference programme will also include sessions focused on destination resilience, aviation innovation, digital transformation and long-term tourism growth strategies.

    Confirmed contributors include Tourism Economics, Euromonitor, Dragon Trail and Videc.

    Strengthening global tourism

    RX said ATM 2026 is expected to attract thousands of travel professionals and exhibitors from around the world following the revised date confirmation.

    The organisers added that the event continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for tourism industry collaboration, investment and innovation.

    “Our priority is always to ensure that ATM delivers the strongest possible platform for business, networking and partnership opportunities for the international travel community,” Curtis said.

    Read more: tourism industry, travel trade, Dubai tourism, tourism events, travel marketing, travel technology, travel innovation, MICE tourism, tourism technology, ATM Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre
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