Airlink launches first direct Cape Town-Zanzibar flights

Airlink will launch the first-ever non-stop flight service between Cape Town and Zanzibar in October 2026 as the airline expands its East African network.

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Bookings for the new route are now open, with weekly Saturday flights scheduled to begin on 3 October 2026 using Airlink’s new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The route will become Airlink’s second connection to Zanzibar following the launch of its Johannesburg-Zanzibar service in June.

Airlink deploys new E195-E2 aircraft

The airline will operate its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft on the route, configured to carry 124 passengers in a two-class cabin layout.

“The introduction of our new flagship aircraft, the E195-E2, with its innovative business class and comfortable economy seats, enables Airlink to bring destinations such as Zanzibar within convenient non-stop reach of Cape Town, which is an important source market for travel to the island,” said Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht.

He added that Cape Town continues to grow as an important hub for regional and international travellers connecting through Airlink and its partner airlines.

“Cape Town is also our second hub and a popular connecting point for long-haul, regional and local customers travelling with Airlink or any of our partner airlines from around the world,” he said.

Growing demand for Zanzibar travel

Airlink said the route is aimed primarily at leisure travellers, with flight times structured to avoid overnight departures and arrivals.

Flights between Cape Town and Zanzibar will have a flight time of just over six hours.

The airline said Zanzibar’s growing tourism appeal, expanding economy, and simplified visa processes continue to drive demand for travel to the island.

Besides tourism, Zanzibar’s economy is also seeing growth in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, marine services and offshore oil and gas exploration.

Weekly Saturday flights confirmed

The Cape Town-Zanzibar route will operate weekly on Saturdays, with flight 4Z 356 departing Cape Town at 8.15am and arriving in Zanzibar at 2.30pm.

The return flight, 4Z 357, will depart Zanzibar at 3.30pm and arrive back in Cape Town at 8.50pm.

All times are local.