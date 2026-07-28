Table Mountain Cableway begins annual maintenance shutdown

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is undergoing its annual maintenance shutdown, with operations suspended until 9 August 2026 while scheduled inspections, testing, servicing and preventative maintenance are carried out across the Cableway system.

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The planned two-week closure gives the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company's (TMACC) technical and operational teams uninterrupted access to carry out scheduled inspections, testing, servicing and preventative maintenance across the Cableway system.

Some of the work cannot be completed while the Cableway is transporting passengers and forms an essential part of maintaining safe, reliable and efficient operations.

"Safety and reliability are daily responsibilities at TMACC, and the annual shutdown is a critical part of that work," says Wahida Parker, managing director of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. "Visitors experience the Cableway as a short journey, but every trip is supported by a complex transport system, detailed planning and a skilled technical team."

The scope and duration of the annual maintenance programme vary from year to year, as different components are inspected and serviced according to their time-, usage- and condition-based maintenance cycles.

The 2026 programme includes scheduled technical inspections and testing, routine servicing of key operating equipment and preventative maintenance required to support the Cableway's continued performance. As in previous years, an expert team from Doppelmayr Garaventa will work with TMACC's technical team, providing hands-on training and technical experience during the shutdown.

"Annual maintenance is carefully planned as part of our operational calendar," Parker adds. "Although a temporary closure may inconvenience some visitors, setting aside this dedicated period is an important part of operating the Cableway responsibly and protecting the quality of the experience we provide."

What visitors need to know

No cable car trips will operate in either direction during the shutdown.

The Upper Station and all visitor facilities, including food and beverage outlets, retail stores and ablution facilities, will remain closed for the duration of the maintenance period.

At the Lower Station, Vida e Caffè and the public toilets will remain open. All other Cableway services and facilities will be unavailable during the shutdown, while the shuttle bus service between Kloof Nek and the Lower Station will not operate.

Although hiking routes on Table Mountain remain open, hikers should be prepared to complete both their ascent and descent on foot, as the Cableway will not be available as a return option.

TMACC advises hikers to check the weather and their chosen route before setting out, wear suitable footwear and warm or waterproof clothing, carry sufficient water, food and a fully charged cellphone, choose routes suited to their fitness and experience, and avoid hiking alone wherever possible.

The Cableway is scheduled to reopen on Monday, 10 August 2026, weather permitting. Visitors are encouraged to check the official TMACC website and social media channels for operational updates before travelling.