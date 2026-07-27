Bontebok National Park to reopen in phases from 1 August

Bontebok National Park will begin a phased reopening from 1 August 2026 following flood damage sustained in May. The first phase includes six self-catering chalets, the campsite, and the Aloe Hill, Acacia and Termite hiking trails, while other facilities remain closed for refurbishment.

The first phase includes six self-catering chalets, the campsite, and the Aloe Hill, Acacia and Termite hiking trails.

The eight riverside chalets damaged by the floods are still undergoing refurbishment and are not yet available for reservations. Die Stroom Picnic Site and the Bushbuck Trail will also remain closed until rehabilitation work has been completed.

Additional facilities to reopen in phases

Further facilities and visitor experiences will reopen as restoration work progresses, with updates to be communicated as they become available.

SanParks said rehabilitation work would continue in phases, with additional facilities and visitor experiences reopening as restoration progresses. The organisation said it looked forward to welcoming visitors back to the park.

Accommodation bookings and the latest visitor information are available on the SanParks website.