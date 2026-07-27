New Sars travel declaration shifts border rules pre-flight

Border control is moving from airport arrival halls to pre-departure desks. South Africa’s mandatory online Sars Traveller Declaration requires all inbound and outbound travellers to declare personal details, commercial goods, business equipment, and currency online within 24 hours of travel.

Source: RDNE Stock project via Pexels

"The border has moved, and it’s moved to 24 hours before departure," says Herman Heunes, general manager at Corporate Traveller South Africa. "Business travellers who don’t adjust their pre-trip habits are going to feel it."

The mandate mirrors a broader global transition toward digital pre-departure screening, aligning with international platforms like the UK’s ETA, the EU’s ETIAS, and digital arrival cards across Asia.

Executive privacy concerns

The rollout has drawn public criticism from frequent travellers and corporate executives regarding departure rules and data privacy.

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka publicly questioned the necessity of logging detailed travel itineraries before leaving the country.

"In desperation, I have taken photos of my suitcase contents with the Cape Town skyline in the background. Can we upload photos? Sars, please clarify!" Wierzycka posted on social media. She added: "I am deeply uncomfortable with Sars knowing my precise travel plans ahead of time. Why? There are security issues involved for some people."

Unmanaged travel risks

From an operational perspective, travel management companies note that the main risk lies in unmanaged SME travellers carrying business samples, high-value tech, or currency across borders without prior declaration.

Failing to complete the digital form within the 24-hour window risks customs holds, product detentions, and administrative delays.

"If samples or goods get held at customs, the real cost is the disruption that ripples into meetings and commitments," notes Heunes. "Companies need to treat compliance as part of the booking process rather than leaving it to the traveller alone."