Amani Collection debuts luxury Serengeti camp along Great Migration route

Hospitality group Amani Collection has officially opened Amani Lamai Luxury Camp in Tanzania’s Northern Serengeti, expanding its regional portfolio of safari destinations.

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Located less than one kilometre from Mara River Crossing No. 4, the property offers proximity to the dramatic river crossings that define the annual Great Migration.

Between July and October, hundreds of thousands of wildebeest and zebra traverse the crocodile-filled waters, with August and September serving as peak viewing months for herds moving between Tanzania and Kenya.

Tented suites and fly-in access

The property features eight tented suites, comprising six two-sleeper tents and two family tents, equipped with private outdoor showers, deep soaking bathtubs, and fireplaces.

Guests have access to two dining venues, a spa, and a gym. Located under 5km from Kogatende Airstrip and less than 10km from Lamai Airstrip, the site accommodates fly-in safari itineraries.

"Amani Lamai places guests centre stage for one of Africa's greatest wildlife experiences while delivering the warm hospitality and thoughtful luxury that define Amani Collection," says Edward Mrosso, founder and group CEO.

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Further Serengeti expansion scheduled

The launch marks the initial phase of a broader expansion plan for the Tanzania-based collection, which operates properties across Arusha, the Ngorongoro Crater, and the Serengeti. Two additional Serengeti developments are scheduled to open in September.

Amani Lobo Luxury Camp, situated on the Lobo Hills, will feature five luxury tents, two restaurants, two bars, a shared swimming pool, spa, and gym.

Concurrently, Amani Lobo Luxury Lodge will open with six two-bedroom villas and one one-bedroom villa. Each villa includes a private lounge, bar, dining area, swimming pool, outdoor shower, and bath, alongside shared facilities including two restaurants, a wine cellar, spa, and fitness centre.