CapeNature warns small visitor offences can have a big impact on biodiversity

CapeNature has called on visitors to Protected Areas to adhere to conservation regulations, warning that everyday actions like picking wildflowers, leaving marked trails, or removing natural objects collectively threaten the Western Cape's biodiversity.

Source: Supplied | Example of Armadillo girdled lizard

While biodiversity crime is frequently linked to organised poaching or illegal wildlife trafficking, the conservation authority noted that many common threats stem from the routine actions of ordinary visitors.

Entering Protected Areas without a valid permit, fishing without a licence, walking off designated trails, removing rocks or shells, and disturbing wildlife can damage fragile ecosystems and disrupt ongoing conservation efforts.

"Nature is not a souvenir to be taken home, a shortcut to be explored off-trail, or a playground without rules. The Western Cape's biodiversity depends on the responsibility of all who visit Protected Areas," said CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo.

"While many biodiversity offences may seem minor in isolation, their cumulative impact can be significant. By making responsible choices and respecting the regulations that protect our environment, every visitor can contribute to safeguarding our biodiversity," Naidoo added.

Enforcement and convictions

CapeNature works alongside law enforcement partners, conservation agencies, and local communities to address biodiversity crime through enforcement, education, and public awareness initiatives.

Between April and June 2026, officials registered 10 cases involving flora, fauna, and marine species, while issuing 48 fines for legislative contraventions. These included 12 fines under the Marine Living Resources Act, three for illegal vehicle usage in coastal zones, and 33 under the Nature Conservation Ordinance. Of the latter, 20 fines related to offences committed inside nature reserves, seven involved wild animals, and six involved flora.

The organisation also highlighted a recent conviction involving a Spanish national found in illegal possession of 22 armadillo girdled lizards and a speckled dwarf tortoise. A joint investigation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) resulted in a R500,000 fine, with the confiscated animals moved to a care facility. CapeNature noted that both species are highly vulnerable to removal from the wild for the illegal pet trade.

Visitor guidelines and reporting

CapeNature encourages visitors to ensure they obtain required permits prior to entering Protected Areas or undertaking regulated activities such as recreational fishing.

The entity advises visitors to remain on designated trails to prevent soil erosion, leave natural objects intact, observe catch limits, and report any suspicious activities. CapeNature emphasised that public reporting plays a key role in supporting investigations and holding offenders accountable.

It noted that public compliance helps safeguard the ecosystems that make the Western Cape a recognised global biodiversity hotspot.

Members of the public can report suspected biodiversity offences to local police, contact CapeNature on 087 087 9262, or call the Crime Stop Tip-off Line on 08600 10 111.