Cape Town, Zimbabwe and Namibia form strategic partnership to boost regional tourism value

A strategic partnership has been established between Cape Town, Zimbabwe, and Namibia to strengthen Southern Africa’s global tourism position and unlock greater value from international travel.

First explored at World Travel Market Africa 2025, the agreement formalises collaboration between the three destinations to enhance regional coordination, unify marketing efforts, and facilitate more seamless cross-border travel for long-haul visitors.

At its core, the partnership aims to shift from volume to value — promoting longer stays, increasing per-trip expenditure, and distributing tourism benefits more evenly across the region.

The initiative will roll out joint digital campaigns and multi-country itineraries, supported by shared insights on digital marketing, storytelling, and what drives bookings, helping all partners reach the right audiences and turn interest into travel.

“Cape Town has always been a gateway, but the opportunity now is to be a gateway with intent,” says Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, James Vos.

“By strengthening regional ties, we are fostering a more inclusive model of tourism growth, one that encourages higher visitor spending, supports cross-border businesses, and ensures that the benefits of tourism are shared more widely across Southern Africa. This is how we build a sector that is not just larger, but more resilient and balanced.”

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, says:

“This partnership reflects a deliberate shift in how we think about growth. Global travellers are no longer looking for single-stop experiences; they want depth, diversity, and seamless travel. By collaborating with Zimbabwe and Namibia, we are creating richer, multi-faceted journeys and positioning Southern Africa as a connected, high-end destination capable of competing more effectively on the international stage.”

Additionally, the agreement places greater emphasis on major events as catalysts for travel.

Sporting, cultural, and business events will serve as anchor points to promote multi-country itineraries, encouraging visitors to extend their trips before and after key events and unlocking broader regional impact.

“This partnership marks a milestone in regional integration,” says Mr Sebulon Chicalu, CEO of the Namibia Tourism Board.

“Our collective investment supports the economic resilience of our entire region by removing friction in regional travel and encouraging high-value visitors to stay longer and explore further. Namibia is ready to welcome the world through this new gateway, ensuring that every visitor experiences the immense diversity and high-end value that we have to offer,” says Chicalu.

For Zimbabwe, the partnership reflects a broader shift in how the region positions itself internationally.

“This collaboration signals a new era for how Southern Africa shows up on the global stage. By aligning our efforts, we’re making it easier for travellers to experience more of the region in a single journey and unlock greater economic impact across our destinations. It’s a smart, future-focused approach that strengthens our collective competitiveness and ensures tourism growth is shared more broadly,” says Dr George Manyaya, chief executive of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Campaign development will begin in the coming months, with activity expected to launch ahead of the peak international travel planning period in November.

Ultimately, the partnership signifies a more coordinated regional approach, uniting marketing, shared capabilities, and event-driven opportunities to create a tourism ecosystem that is more competitive, resilient, and prepared for long-term, inclusive growth.