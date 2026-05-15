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    Durban tourist safety given a boost by TBCSA

    On Tuesday, 12 May 2026, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) handed over newly branded vehicles, quad bikes, and uniforms to the eThekwini Metro Police at the Durban Promenade. Leading the handover were TBCSA chairman, Jerry Mabena, and chief executive officer, Tshifiwa Tshivenga, with the initiative funded through the Collaborative Fund, supported by the Tourism Marketing South Africa (TOMSA) levy, and facilitated by Fedhasa.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    15 May 2026
    15 May 2026
    Durban tourist safety given a boost by TBCSA

    The prestigious event, taking place during Africa’s Travel Indaba taking place in Durban, was also attended by minister of tourism Patricia de Lille, and deputy minister of tourism Makhotso 'Maggie' Sotyu, together with the mayor of eThekwini, Councillor Cyril Xaba, senior tourism leadership, industry stakeholders, and representatives from leading hotel groups like City Lodge Hotels’ chief operating officer, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo.

    “Tourism is built on experience. And experience begins with feeling welcomed, comfortable, and safe,” said Sotyu at the event. “This initiative contributes to establishing a more coordinated Tourism and Coastal Safety Unit that will support visible policing and rapid-response capabilities in key tourism areas, including the beachfront and surrounding visitor zones.”

    Durban tourist safety given a boost by TBCSA
    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COO at City Lodge Hotels
    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COO at City Lodge Hotels

    The handover marked the next stage in the ongoing collaboration between the private sector, law enforcement, tourism agencies and stakeholders, and local government. It also represented a further milestone for the 'Take the Lead Tourism' initiative that began in December 2024, of which City Lodge Hotels was a part.

    Sangweni-Siddo notes: “The guest’s experience is everyone’s responsibility, regardless of which hotel they’re staying at, and we are delighted with the results of the collaborative efforts of local, provincial and national government, as well as industry organisations and businesses like us invested in tourism safety.”

    Durban and surrounds are one of South Africa’s iconic tourism destinations, with a wide range of beaches, hospitality, cultural, heritage, and lifestyle offerings attracting local and international tourists. With seven hotels in the province – City Lodge Hotel Durban, Road Lodge Durban, City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge, Town Lodge Umhlanga, Road Lodge Umhlanga Ridge, Road Lodge Pietermaritzburg, and Road Lodge Richards Bay – the group is well positioned to play an important role in guest safety and satisfaction in the region.

    Read more: Patricia de Lille, City Lodge Hotels, Jerry Mabena, Cyril Xaba, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo
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    City Lodge Hotels
    At City Lodge Hotels, we offer accommodation options to suit every type of traveller and trip. Our upscale Courtyard Hotels deliver the soft life made easy; upper midscale City Lodge Hotels focus on easy living; Town Lodges are the easy choice; and economy Road Lodges provide the most affordable, basically easy accommodation.
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