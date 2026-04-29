Memorable ways to celebrate Mom at City Lodge Hotels

This Mother’s Day (Sunday, 10 May) families and loved ones have the chance to treat Mom to a memorable meal without the stress of the kitchen. It’s time to book one of three exclusive dining experiences offered at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Johannesburg, City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, and City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge.

City Lodge Lifestyle – Moms and daughters at the pool

From oysters and mimosas in Gauteng to a leisurely brunch at the Cape's iconic V&A Waterfront and a family buffet lunch on the KwaZulu-Natal coast, there is something to suit every family, every budget, and every Mom.

Make a weekend of it

City Lodge Hotels' current Family Bundle makes it easy and affordable to turn Mother's Day into a family getaway. Available at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodge properties (Road Lodge excluded), the promotion includes:

30% off a second room when booked for the kids



Kids stay free when the booking includes a room with a sleeper sofa



when the booking includes a room with a sleeper sofa Children under 16 eat breakfast free when dining with parents.

For those preferring a shorter trip, the WKND Special offers weekend rates from R749 per room across participating City Lodge Hotels properties when booking on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays.

Once you're booked in, choose from three exclusive dining experiences designed to spoil Mom on Sunday, 10 May.

Mom-osa & Oyster Bar at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City

For those seeking something indulgent, Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City is hosting an elegant Mom-osa & Oyster Bar on the morning of Mother's Day. Guests are invited to enjoy a curated spread of gourmet bites – freshly prepared oysters, tempura prawns, sliders, macarons, and more – in a relaxed, refined atmosphere designed to make every mom feel celebrated.

When: Sunday, 10 May 2026, from 11am

Cost: R650 per person | Kids under 12 eat free

Bookings: moc.sletohegdolytic@bf.llafretawyc

City Lodge Lifestyle – family checking in City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge – Umoya Restaurant

Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront

Cape Town families can enjoy a feel-good Mother's Day brunch at Atlantic Social restaurant at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront. The buffet features a wide selection of sweet and savoury favourites, and every mom in attendance will receive a complimentary mimosa to mark the occasion. With its relaxed atmosphere and convenient Waterfront location, it's a natural choice for family celebrations.

When: Sunday, 10 May 2026, from 10am to 2pm

Cost: R395 per person | Kids under 12 eat free | one complimentary mimosa per mom

Bookings: moc.sletohegdolytic@vser.avlc

City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront – Atlantic Social Restaurant Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City – The Protea Restaurant

Mother's Day Buffet Lunch at City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge

On the KwaZulu-Natal coast, Umoya Restaurant at City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge will host a specially prepared buffet lunch in honour of Mother's Day. Inspired by fresh, seasonal flavours, the menu is designed for a leisurely afternoon with family – an unhurried celebration in a warm and welcoming environment.

When: Sunday, 10 May 2026, from 12pm

Cost: R320 per person

Bookings: 031 580 7000 | moc.sletohegdolytic@md.agnalhmulc

Book now

All three Mother's Day dining events require advance booking and are subject to availability. Pre-payment may be required at some hotels. To reserve a table or accommodation, visit www.citylodgehotels.com or contact the individual properties directly using the details above.

“We’ve made it even easier to celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day. Spoil her to a delicious meal or weekend away to show her how much you care,” says Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels.



