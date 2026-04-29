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    Memorable ways to celebrate Mom at City Lodge Hotels

    This Mother’s Day (Sunday, 10 May) families and loved ones have the chance to treat Mom to a memorable meal without the stress of the kitchen. It’s time to book one of three exclusive dining experiences offered at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City in Johannesburg, City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, and City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    29 Apr 2026
    29 Apr 2026
    City Lodge Lifestyle – Moms and daughters at the pool
    City Lodge Lifestyle – Moms and daughters at the pool

    From oysters and mimosas in Gauteng to a leisurely brunch at the Cape's iconic V&A Waterfront and a family buffet lunch on the KwaZulu-Natal coast, there is something to suit every family, every budget, and every Mom.

    Make a weekend of it

    City Lodge Hotels' current Family Bundle makes it easy and affordable to turn Mother's Day into a family getaway. Available at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodge properties (Road Lodge excluded), the promotion includes:

    • 30% off a second room when booked for the kids
    • Kids stay free when the booking includes a room with a sleeper sofa
    • Children under 16 eat breakfast free when dining with parents.

    For those preferring a shorter trip, the WKND Special offers weekend rates from R749 per room across participating City Lodge Hotels properties when booking on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays.

    Once you're booked in, choose from three exclusive dining experiences designed to spoil Mom on Sunday, 10 May.

    Mom-osa & Oyster Bar at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City

    For those seeking something indulgent, Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City is hosting an elegant Mom-osa & Oyster Bar on the morning of Mother's Day. Guests are invited to enjoy a curated spread of gourmet bites – freshly prepared oysters, tempura prawns, sliders, macarons, and more – in a relaxed, refined atmosphere designed to make every mom feel celebrated.

    When: Sunday, 10 May 2026, from 11am
    Cost: R650 per person | Kids under 12 eat free
    Bookings: moc.sletohegdolytic@bf.llafretawyc

    City Lodge Lifestyle – family checking in
    City Lodge Lifestyle – family checking in
    City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge – Umoya Restaurant
    City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge – Umoya Restaurant

    Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront

    Cape Town families can enjoy a feel-good Mother's Day brunch at Atlantic Social restaurant at City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront. The buffet features a wide selection of sweet and savoury favourites, and every mom in attendance will receive a complimentary mimosa to mark the occasion. With its relaxed atmosphere and convenient Waterfront location, it's a natural choice for family celebrations.

    When: Sunday, 10 May 2026, from 10am to 2pm
    Cost: R395 per person | Kids under 12 eat free | one complimentary mimosa per mom
    Bookings: moc.sletohegdolytic@vser.avlc

    City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront – Atlantic Social Restaurant
    City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront – Atlantic Social Restaurant
    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City – The Protea Restaurant
    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City – The Protea Restaurant

    Mother's Day Buffet Lunch at City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge

    On the KwaZulu-Natal coast, Umoya Restaurant at City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge will host a specially prepared buffet lunch in honour of Mother's Day. Inspired by fresh, seasonal flavours, the menu is designed for a leisurely afternoon with family – an unhurried celebration in a warm and welcoming environment.

    When: Sunday, 10 May 2026, from 12pm
    Cost: R320 per person
    Bookings: 031 580 7000 | moc.sletohegdolytic@md.agnalhmulc

    Book now

    All three Mother's Day dining events require advance booking and are subject to availability. Pre-payment may be required at some hotels. To reserve a table or accommodation, visit www.citylodgehotels.com or contact the individual properties directly using the details above.

    “We’ve made it even easier to celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day. Spoil her to a delicious meal or weekend away to show her how much you care,” says Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels.

    Read more: City Lodge Hotels, Mothers Day
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    City Lodge Hotels
    At City Lodge Hotels, we offer accommodation options to suit every type of traveller and trip. Our upscale Courtyard Hotels deliver the soft life made easy; upper midscale City Lodge Hotels focus on easy living; Town Lodges are the easy choice; and economy Road Lodges provide the most affordable, basically easy accommodation.
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