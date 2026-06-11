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    Order food your way at City Lodge Hotels with new Buzz App

    City Lodge Hotels has launched the Buzz App, a new mobile food and beverage ordering app that allows guests and visitors to order directly from their smartphones. Available at all City Lodge Hotels properties across South Africa, the app offers a simple tap, pay, and collect experience that saves time, cuts queues, and makes ordering more convenient than ever.
    Issued by City Lodge Hotels
    11 Jun 2026
    11 Jun 2026
    Order food your way at City Lodge Hotels with new Buzz App

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels, says the launch is one of many exciting developments across the group: "As our food and beverage offering continues to grow, and several of our newly refurbished hotels introduce signature restaurants and bars, the Buzz App is a natural next step for City Lodge Hotels. It gives guests and visitors a fast, easy way to order and collect food from their phones, whether they’re staying with us, visiting for the day, or picking up a meal on the way home after work. Importantly, it works across all four of our brands, making convenience more accessible than ever. As we like to say, 'Life is hard. Check into easy'."

    Baked Kingklip
    Baked Kingklip
    Beef burger
    Beef burger

    Convenience at your fingertips

    The Buzz App’s “Tap and Collect” feature makes ordering food and drinks quicker, easier, and completely contactless. Whether guests are short on time or simply prefer the convenience of ordering from their phones, the app puts the menu at their fingertips and allows them to place and pay for their order in just a few taps.

    Guests can order securely from the comfort of their room, while travelling back from meetings, or on their way home after a busy day.

    Chicken_Alfredo
    Chicken_Alfredo
    Citi Shisa Nyama
    Citi Shisa Nyama

    How to get started

    Getting started with the Buzz App is simple:

      1. Register using your email address and password
      2. Select your nearest City Lodge Hotels property – the app can suggest options based on your location
      3. Place your order and add any special instructions
      4. Pay in the app and collect from the hotel restaurant

    Order food your way at City Lodge Hotels with new Buzz App

    FAQs

    • Can I order in advance? Yes. You can schedule your collection time when placing your order.
    • What if a menu item is unavailable? The item may be temporarily paused on the Tap and Collect menu, with a short message explaining its availability.
    • Do I need to be a guest at the hotel to order? No. Guests and visitors can use the app to order and collect.
    • Where do I find the QR code? QR codes are available at reception as well as on the “Scan for Service” tent card in your room – the Tap and Collect option is available under Food.
    • Where do I collect my order? Orders can be collected at the designated Tap and Collect pickup point at the hotel restaurant.


    Read more: City Lodge Hotels, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo
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    City Lodge Hotels
    At City Lodge Hotels, we offer accommodation options to suit every type of traveller and trip. Our upscale Courtyard Hotels deliver the soft life made easy; upper midscale City Lodge Hotels focus on easy living; Town Lodges are the easy choice; and economy Road Lodges provide the most affordable, basically easy accommodation.
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