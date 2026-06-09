Don’t hibernate – escape the winter chill with affordable coastal getaways!

Time to plan that weekend escape to Cape Town, scenic Garden Route break in George, friends holiday in Gqeberha, relaxing seaside getaway in East London, or family fun in Durban and Umhlanga Ridge. In addition to lots to see and do, travellers will enjoy warm hospitality, comfortable accommodation, and exclusive savings at 19 participating City Lodge Hotels properties throughout June and July 2026 in the winter promotion.

Winter is also one of the best times to explore South Africa's coastal destinations as there are fewer crowds. Choose from whale watching, wine tasting, mountain walks, and museums and art galleries in the Western Cape; beautiful beaches, nature reserves, family activities, and outdoor adventures in the Eastern Cape; and warm, subtropical escapes in KwaZulu-Natal, where travellers can enjoy golden beaches, lush coastal trails, and year-round outdoor living.

To make winter travel even more affordable, City Lodge Hotels is offering:

30% off stays at participating Courtyard Hotel, brand/1 City Lodge Hotel and Town Lodge properties

10% off stays at participating Road Lodge properties

Families can stretch their holiday budgets even further with additional offers at participating Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel and Town Lodge properties:

30% off a second room when booking accommodation for children



when booking accommodation for children Kids stay free when the booking includes a room with a sleeper sofa



when the booking includes a room with a sleeper sofa Kids under 16 enjoy free breakfast when dining with their parents

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels, says: "Winter is the ideal time to rediscover some of South Africa’s most beautiful coastal destinations. Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a romantic escape, a trip with friends, a solo retreat, or working remotely, our hotels provide a comfortable and affordable base from which to explore Cape Town, George, Gqeberha and East London. We invite guests to speak to our hotel teams for local recommendations and enjoy making memorable moments with their loved ones.”

The winter promotion is available when booking online at City Lodge Hotels using the winter rate code and applies to bookings made for stays between 1 June and 31 July 2026 (inclusive). The offer is also available when booking directly with participating hotels via walk-in, telephone or email reservations. Terms and conditions apply.

Participating hotels:

Western Cape

Eastern Cape

KwaZulu-Natal

Fresh new looks across South Africa

Across the country, several City Lodge Hotels properties have recently been enhanced, creating even more inviting spaces for business and leisure travellers.

In Cape Town, City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront has evolved into a vibrant culinary and social destination following a comprehensive transformation. At its heart is Atlantic Social, a contemporary restaurant offering a menu inspired by local flavours, alongside comfortable indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the canal. Adjacent to the restaurant, Atlantic Lounge provides an elegant setting to enjoy gourmet light bites and a carefully curated selection of South African wines and spirits.

In Umhlanga, City Lodge Hotel Umhlanga Ridge has unveiled a reimagined guest experience centred around the expanded Umoya Restaurant. Guests can choose from a variety of welcoming spaces, including a street-facing deck ideal for soaking up the area's energy, a contemporary indoor dining and co-working space, and a covered terrace overlooking the pool and landscaped gardens. The hotel's recent revamp also saw it earn an upgrade from 3-Star to 4-Star status.

Elsewhere, Town Lodge Bellville, Town Lodge George, Road Lodge N1 City, and Road Lodge Durban have all benefited from thoughtful upgrades, introducing fresh, contemporary interiors throughout their public spaces, restaurants and guest rooms. The result is a brighter, more comfortable environment that elevates every stay.

Meanwhile, Courtyard Hotel Gqeberha is in the final stages of its glow up, which includes updated guest rooms, restaurant, and public areas. It also has two fireplaces to keep guests toasty warm in winter. Throughout the process, its spacious studio and one-bedroom units (interleading rooms available on request) continue to provide an excellent option for short and long stays, offering the convenience of private entrances, kitchenettes and a range of in-room amenities.