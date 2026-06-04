Tshepo opens new Mall of Africa store, signaling premium local brand growth

Local fashion brand Tshepo has officially opened its new store at Mall of Africa, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s continued growth and evolution.

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More than a retail destination, the new space has been designed as an extension of the Tshepo world, reflecting the brand’s identity, heritage and commitment to intentional craftsmanship.

Inspired by the spirit of Victoria Yards, where the brand first began, the store incorporates raw textures and natural materials including brick, wood and steel to create an environment that feels warm, lived-in and familiar.

Moving away from the traditional retail experience, the space has been thoughtfully curated to create a sense of arrival, inviting customers to slow down, connect with the brand and experience Tshepo in a more personal and meaningful way.

“From the beginning, Tshepo has always been about more than denim,” says founder Tshepo Mohlala. “It’s about building with intention and creating spaces where people feel seen, valued and at home.”

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Over the past decade, Tshepo has evolved from a small Johannesburg studio into one of South Africa’s most recognised fashion brands, celebrated for its craftsmanship, storytelling and contemporary interpretation of African luxury.

The brand’s growth story has also become a reflection of modern South African entrepreneurship, demonstrating how locally built businesses can evolve into premium African brands with both cultural and commercial impact.

Through resilience, innovation and a commitment to quality, Mohlala has transformed a local creative vision into a nationally recognised business that continues to champion African excellence on a larger stage.

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Every Tshepo garment reflects a deliberate and considered process, rooted in craftsmanship, authenticity and the people behind its creation. The brand’s continued expansion represents not only growth within the fashion industry, but also the rise of a new generation of African entrepreneurs building globally relevant businesses from the continent.

The expansion also reflects the growing demand for premium African-owned brands that combine craftsmanship, cultural authenticity and commercially scalable retail experiences.

The opening of the Mall of Africa store represents a natural next step for the brand, bringing the Tshepo experience into one of the country’s premier retail destinations while remaining grounded in its origins and values.

As Tshepo continues to grow its footprint, the brand remains committed to honouring craftsmanship, celebrating African creativity and building spaces and experiences that resonate with authenticity and purpose.