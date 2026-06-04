Leroy Merlin opens in Alberton with a community-led approach

Leroy Merlin’s latest store opening in Alberton marks more than just geographic expansion - it signals a strategic move towards community-led retail growth, grounded in local relevance, accessibility and long-term impact.

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As South Africa continues to navigate economic pressure, rising living costs and infrastructure challenges, consumer needs are shifting. Households are increasingly prioritising resilient, functional and cost-effective home solutions, from energy reliability to water security and climate comfort.

Against this backdrop, Alberton has emerged as a key location for Leroy Merlin’s next phase of growth.

“Opening our sixth store in Alberton is a meaningful step for our brand,” says Frank Dufourq, CEO of Leroy Merlin South Africa. “For us, every new location is an opportunity to contribute to something bigger, helping people improve their homes and, ultimately, their quality of life.”

As an international brand operating in South Africa, Leroy Merlin recognises the unique challenges facing local communities, including unemployment, inflation, and ongoing energy and water constraints.

“Over the past year, we have worked closely across local and international teams to bring its vision to life, one that is focused on making home improvement more accessible and relevant to South African households," Dufourq adds.

Why Alberton, why now?

Located in the south of Johannesburg, Alberton represents a growing and dynamic community where demand for accessible home improvement solutions continues to rise.

The area reflects a broader cross-section of South African households; from first-time homeowners to established families; all seeking practical ways to improve and future-proof their living spaces.

For Leroy Merlin, the decision to expand into Alberton is rooted in both market opportunity and social relevance.

“As a business, we cannot ignore the realities South Africans face, from unemployment and inflation to ongoing challenges with energy and water supply,” says Dufourq. “These are not just economic issues; they directly impact how people live in their homes every day.”

A different approach to home improvement retail

Rather than positioning itself as a traditional DIY retailer, Leroy Merlin has focused its strategy on addressing the real, everyday needs of South African households.

“We made a conscious decision not to be just another DIY company,” DUFOURQ explains. “Our approach is to make home improvement more accessible by focusing on what truly matters in people’s lives.”

This includes solutions that help households:

Maintaining consistent access to water and electricity



Improve energy efficiency



Creating homes that are comfortable, secure and sustainable

By aligning its offering with these priorities, Leroy Merlin is positioning itself at the intersection of retail, lifestyle and necessity.

Building for the long term

Since entering the South African market in 2016, Leroy Merlin has steadily expanded its footprint while adapting its global expertise to local realities. The Alberton store represents a continuation of this journey - one that prioritises local partnerships, accessible pricing and meaningful community engagement.

With competition in the home improvement sector continuing to grow, Leroy Merlin’s differentiation lies in its purpose-driven model, combining commercial growth with social relevance.

“We believe sustainable retail growth is not just about opening more stores,” notes Dufourq. “It’s about creating value for the communities we serve and helping South Africans make their homes the best places to live.”

By the numbers: Alberton’s impact

The Alberton store opening is already demonstrating tangible impact — both in terms of economic contribution and customer demand.

Over 100 jobs created, with a strong focus on local hiring. “Our primary focus was local empowerment, with South Africa’s current unemployment rate consistently above 30%



Support for local suppliers and service providers, strengthening the surrounding business ecosystem



Welcomed over 1,500 customers on opening day, reflecting strong community interest and demand



A retail space of over 10,000m 2 , offering a comprehensive range of home improvement solutions under one roof



, offering a comprehensive range of home improvement solutions under one roof 65% of products are locally sourced, reinforcing Leroy Merlin’s commitment to supporting South African businesses

These early indicators highlight the role the Alberton store is set to play as both a retail destination and a local economic contributor.

“We are encouraged by the strong response from the Alberton community,” says Dufourq. “It reinforces our belief that when you invest in the right locations, with the right approach, you can create value that goes beyond retail.”

In addition to employment, Leroy Merlin’s focus on locally sourced products and supplier partnerships further strengthens its contribution to South Africa’s broader economic ecosystem.