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    The 2026 Product of the Year winners announced as voted by South African consumers

    South African consumers have once again cast their votes in the country’s most comprehensive independent product survey. Product of the Year South Africa is proud to announce the 40 winners of the 2026 Product of the Year Awards, recognising products and services that have stood out for innovation, relevance, and real consumer appeal.
    Issued by Product of the Year South Africa
    2 Jun 2026
    2 Jun 2026
    The 2026 Product of the Year winners announced as voted by South African consumers

    The awards were held on 28 May 2026 at Luxx Venue in Sandhurst, bringing together leading brands and industry guests for an evening celebrating consumer choice and the products South Africans trust.

    Winners were selected through an independent, nationally representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, with 2,600 South African consumers evaluating products across key measures including appeal, relevance, uniqueness, satisfaction and purchase interest.

    “As the programme continues to grow, it is a clear signal that brands recognise the value of consumer choice, and what it can unlock at shelf,” says Edith Venter, general manager of Product of the Year South Africa. “Shopping patterns are evolving. Consumers are not only looking for the cheapest option, but they’re also looking for products that deliver real value. The Product of the Year seal is a trusted shortcut at the point of purchase, helping shoppers choose with confidence in a cluttered retail environment.”

    The 2026 Product of the Year winners announced as voted by South African consumers

    Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year, reinforced the commercial value of the programme, describing Product of the Year as “a hugely important tool” in the marketing toolbox that helps brands build differentiation and competitive advantage, and encouraging winners to actively use the logo to maximise impact.

    Full list of 2026 category winners

    CategoryProductBrand/Manufacturer
    Adult HealthBioplus Energy GummiesAdcock Ingram
    Baby DiapersCuddlesome NappiesCuddlesome
    Baby Food PouchesClicks Made 4 Baby PureeClicks
    Baby PantsClicks Made For Baby PantsLil Masters
    Baby WipesClicks Expert Gentle Care Baby WipesClicks
    Banking – Virtual CardsStandard Bank Virtual CardStandard Bank
    Banking – Youth Accounts Under 16sStandard Bank Youth Account For Under 16sStandard Bank
    Beauty – Body ScrubSorbet Watermelon Summer Crush Foaming Salt ScrubSorbet
    Beauty – Eyebrow RazorSchick Intuition Touch Up ToolAMKA
    Beauty – Skin CareLEANDS Advanced 2.0 Skin Firming OilLEANDS
    Body HygieneSorbet Watermelon Summer Crush Foam WashSorbet
    Body SoapClicks Hydrate Purifying Glycerine SoapClicks
    CakesChateau GateauxChateau Gateaux
    Chewing GumMarvellous Sugar-Free Chewing Gum SpearmintMarvellous
    Curry PowderRajah Curry PowdersRajah
    Face Make UpSmudge Smooth Pore Minimising PrimerSmudge
    Food SpicesRobertsons Braai & Grill / Chicken Spice / Steak & ChopsRobertsons
    Frozen PizzaDr Oetker Ital PizzaDr Oetker
    Fruit JuiceRhodes Limited Edition 100% Fruit Juice BlendRhodes
    Funeral PlanningStandard Bank Flexible Funeral PlanStandard Bank
    General WipesClicks Xtreme Power Fabric Stain Removal WipesClicks
    HairspraySorbet Hairbar Forever After Heat Defense Blow Dry SpraySorbet
    Health BarsDeli Gourmet Snacks Muesli Bar Dipped in Milk Chocolate & Cranberry & RaisinDeli Gourmet Snacks
    Health SnacksClicks Smartbites Rice Pops Cream Cheese & Chives FlavouredClicks
    Heel RepairSorbet Salon-Pro Urea Heel Repair MousseSorbet
    Household CleanersBlixem Foamer All-Purpose CleanerBlixem
    Junior BreakfastClicks Made 4 Tots Cereal Original MaizeClicks
    Junior SnacksClicks Made 4 Tots Corn Puffs CheeseClicks
    Kitchen CleanersBlixem Kitchen Cleaners & DegreaserBlixem
    Lawn FertilizerWonder Lawn & Leaf 7:1:3Wonder / Agro-Serve
    Lip BalmSorbet Hydrating Lip Balm WatermelonSorbet
    Nicotine PouchesVELO Breezy MangoBAT
    Pool ChemicalsTridentBLU52
    Ready-to-drink SmoothiesHenties Strawberry Delight SmoothieHenties
    Stock CubesKnorrox Stock CubesKnorrox
    Stock PowderKnorrox Stock PowdersKnorrox
    Sweet TreatsD'Licious Bakery Wafer Sticks Tiramisu FlavouredD'Licious Bakery
    VapesVuse Pro OneBAT
    Water Storage TanksJojo 1,000 Litre Slimline Storage TankJojo
    Women's HealthOptihealth Women's Probiotic 10 Billion CFUs Vegi CapsulesOptihealth

    For brands, earning the Product of the Year title isn’t just a badge of honour. It is a proven accelerator of trust, visibility and consumer engagement, backed by the votes of real shoppers. For consumers, it’s a shortcut to quality and innovation in a cluttered market. As the 2026 winners celebrate their achievement, the Product of the Year seal continues to signal one thing clearly: this is a product South Africans believe in.

    Entries for the 2027 Product of the Year Awards will be accepted from September 2026.

    For more information about the programme visit www.productoftheyear.co.za.

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    Product of the Year South Africa
    Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the most innovative products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.
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