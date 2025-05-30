The 32 Product of the Year 2025 winners

The 32 winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards South Africa have been announced.

Spanning categories from personal care to finance, the winning products were chosen by a nationally representative survey of 2,000 South African consumers, conducted by global insights leader Kantar.

Each winner earned its place based on real consumer opinions—evaluated for appeal, relevance, uniqueness, satisfaction, and innovation.

“As South African shoppers continue to tighten their belts and juggle daily expenses, the peace of mind that they are spending wisely on products that are recognised and endorsed by their fellow consumers is priceless,” says Edith Venter, general manager of Product of the Year South Africa.

“Whether it’s a reimagined heritage product or a brand-new entry to market, these products all share one thing: they connect with consumers in ways that matter.

"The Product of the Year seal is a mark of trust, backed by solid research and consumer endorsement.”

Heritage products

This year’s entries included a wide range of innovations launched between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2024, as well as ‘Heritage’ products - longstanding favourites that continue to adapt to evolving consumer needs.

All entrants were judged on innovation in one or more of the following areas: function, design, packaging, or ingredients.

The winners

No. Category Product Brand/Manufacturer Award 1 Baby Pants Clicks Made 4 Baby Pants Size 3 Midi Clicks Heritage 2 Banking - General Standard Bank ACHIEVA Standard Bank Standard 3 Cakes Chateau Gateaux Chateau Gateaux Standard 4 Curry Powder Rajah Curry Powder Unilever Heritage 5 Diapers - Adult Grand Masters Adult Diapers Lil Masters Standard 6 Diapers - Baby Cuddlers Gold Disposable Nappies National Pride Heritage 7 Face Cream Clicks SUNprotect Anti-Ageing SPF50 Face Cream Clicks Heritage 8 Food Spices Robertsons - Chicken Spice/BBQ/Steak & Chops Unilever Heritage 9 Fruit Juice 100% Pressed Fruit Juice Blend Spar Encore Standard 10 Funeral Planning Standard Bank Flexible Funeral Plan Standard Bank Standard 12 Health - Child Panado Infant Drops Adcock Ingram Heritage 11 Health Care Osteoeze Gold Once A Day Powder Nativa Standard 13 Hygiene – Men’s Deodorant Dove Men+Care Full Range Unilever Standard 14 Hygiene – Women’s Deodorant Even Tone Roll On / Deodorant AMKA Standard 15 Hygiene – Women’s Shower Fresh Glow Shower Crème AMKA Standard 16 Investments Standard Bank Tax Free Call Investment Account Standard Bank Heritage 17 Lip Gloss Smudge Lip Plumper: Plum / Pearl Smudge Standard 18 Mascara Smudge - Full range Smudge Standard 19 Nicotine Pouches VELO Nicotine Pouches BAT Standard 20 Pain Relief - Adult Panado Effervescent Adcock Ingram Heritage 21 Ready to Drink Spirit Cooler - Rum Malibu Ready to Drink Spirit Cooler Pernod Ricard Standard 22 Ready to Drink Spirit Cooler - Vodka Absolut Cocktail Spirit Cooler Range Pernod Ricard Standard 23 Ready to Eat - Mince Knorrox Soya Mince Unilever Heritage 25 Smoothing Serums Sorbet Smoothing 10% AHA + BHA Serum Sorbet Heritage 24 Soap Lifebuoy with Multivitamins Unilever Heritage 26 Soup Knorrox Low Economy Soup Unilever Heritage 27 Sparkling Wine Cocktails Cheeky Cocktails Mimosa Black Vulture Beverage Standard 28 Stock Cubes Knorrox Stock Cubes Unilever Heritage 29 Student Loans Standard Bank Student Loan Standard Bank Standard 30 Vapes Vuse Go Reload 1000 BAT Standard 31 Wet Wipes Clicks My Earth Flushable Eco Wipes Clicks Heritage 32 Youth Bank Accounts Standard Bank MyMo Account Standard Bank Standard

Refreshed Product of the Year logo

Among the highlights of 2025 is the introduction of a refreshed Product of the Year logo, a modernised design that reinforces the brand’s promise of quality, innovation, and consumer backing.

The new logo will appear on packaging, advertising, and marketing materials for all 2025 winners, providing instant recognition on shelves and screens.

We’re seeing incredible growth and momentum in South Africa says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year.

"The programme’s ability to welcome entries across all industries—FMCG, services, tech, financial and more—demonstrates its relevance in today’s market.

"A Product of the Year win offers local and international credibility and helps brands stand out in an increasingly cluttered space.”

Why it matters