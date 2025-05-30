Retail Section
    Retail

    The 32 Product of the Year 2025 winners

    The 32 winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards South Africa have been announced.
    30 May 2025
    30 May 2025
    The 32 winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards have been announced (Image supplied)
    The 32 winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards have been announced (Image supplied)

    Spanning categories from personal care to finance, the winning products were chosen by a nationally representative survey of 2,000 South African consumers, conducted by global insights leader Kantar.

    Each winner earned its place based on real consumer opinions—evaluated for appeal, relevance, uniqueness, satisfaction, and innovation.

    “As South African shoppers continue to tighten their belts and juggle daily expenses, the peace of mind that they are spending wisely on products that are recognised and endorsed by their fellow consumers is priceless,” says Edith Venter, general manager of Product of the Year South Africa.

    “Whether it’s a reimagined heritage product or a brand-new entry to market, these products all share one thing: they connect with consumers in ways that matter.

    "The Product of the Year seal is a mark of trust, backed by solid research and consumer endorsement.”

    Heritage products

    This year’s entries included a wide range of innovations launched between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2024, as well as ‘Heritage’ products - longstanding favourites that continue to adapt to evolving consumer needs.

    All entrants were judged on innovation in one or more of the following areas: function, design, packaging, or ingredients.

    The winners

    No.CategoryProductBrand/ManufacturerAward
    1Baby PantsClicks Made 4 Baby Pants Size 3 MidiClicksHeritage
    2Banking - GeneralStandard Bank ACHIEVAStandard BankStandard
    3CakesChateau GateauxChateau GateauxStandard
    4Curry PowderRajah Curry PowderUnileverHeritage
    5Diapers - AdultGrand Masters Adult DiapersLil MastersStandard
    6Diapers - BabyCuddlers Gold Disposable NappiesNational PrideHeritage
    7Face CreamClicks SUNprotect Anti-Ageing SPF50 Face CreamClicksHeritage
    8Food SpicesRobertsons - Chicken Spice/BBQ/Steak & ChopsUnileverHeritage
    9Fruit Juice100% Pressed Fruit Juice BlendSpar EncoreStandard
    10Funeral PlanningStandard Bank Flexible Funeral PlanStandard BankStandard
    12Health - ChildPanado Infant DropsAdcock IngramHeritage
    11Health CareOsteoeze Gold Once A Day PowderNativaStandard
    13Hygiene – Men’s DeodorantDove Men+Care Full RangeUnileverStandard
    14Hygiene – Women’s DeodorantEven Tone Roll On / DeodorantAMKAStandard
    15Hygiene – Women’s ShowerFresh Glow Shower CrèmeAMKAStandard
    16InvestmentsStandard Bank Tax Free Call Investment AccountStandard BankHeritage
    17Lip GlossSmudge Lip Plumper: Plum / PearlSmudgeStandard
    18MascaraSmudge - Full rangeSmudgeStandard
    19Nicotine PouchesVELO Nicotine PouchesBATStandard
    20Pain Relief - AdultPanado EffervescentAdcock IngramHeritage
    21Ready to Drink Spirit Cooler - RumMalibu Ready to Drink Spirit CoolerPernod RicardStandard
    22Ready to Drink Spirit Cooler - VodkaAbsolut Cocktail Spirit Cooler RangePernod RicardStandard
    23Ready to Eat - MinceKnorrox Soya MinceUnileverHeritage
    25Smoothing SerumsSorbet Smoothing 10% AHA + BHA SerumSorbetHeritage
    24SoapLifebuoy with MultivitaminsUnileverHeritage
    26SoupKnorrox Low Economy SoupUnileverHeritage
    27Sparkling Wine CocktailsCheeky Cocktails MimosaBlack Vulture BeverageStandard
    28Stock CubesKnorrox Stock CubesUnileverHeritage
    29Student LoansStandard Bank Student LoanStandard BankStandard
    30VapesVuse Go Reload 1000BATStandard
    31Wet WipesClicks My Earth Flushable Eco WipesClicksHeritage
    32Youth Bank AccountsStandard Bank MyMo AccountStandard BankStandard

    Refreshed Product of the Year logo

    Among the highlights of 2025 is the introduction of a refreshed Product of the Year logo, a modernised design that reinforces the brand’s promise of quality, innovation, and consumer backing.

    The new logo will appear on packaging, advertising, and marketing materials for all 2025 winners, providing instant recognition on shelves and screens.

    We’re seeing incredible growth and momentum in South Africa says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year.

    "The programme’s ability to welcome entries across all industries—FMCG, services, tech, financial and more—demonstrates its relevance in today’s market.

    "A Product of the Year win offers local and international credibility and helps brands stand out in an increasingly cluttered space.”

    Why it matters

    Independent validation: All winners were selected through Kantar’s rigorous, transparent methodology.

  • Tangible ROI: 75% of consumers are more likely to try a product with the POY logo.
  • Broad impact: Past winners have reported increased brand visibility, trust, and sales performance.
  • Marketing power: Winners may use the Product of the Year logo on all communications for one year, offering instant credibility at every touchpoint and much-needed peace of mind to consumers.

