The 32 Product of the Year 2025 winners

The 32 winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards South Africa have been announced.
The 32 winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards have been announced (Image supplied)
Spanning categories from personal care to finance, the winning products were chosen by a nationally representative survey of 2,000 South African consumers, conducted by global insights leader Kantar.
Each winner earned its place based on real consumer opinions—evaluated for appeal, relevance, uniqueness, satisfaction, and innovation.
“As South African shoppers continue to tighten their belts and juggle daily expenses, the peace of mind that they are spending wisely on products that are recognised and endorsed by their fellow consumers is priceless,” says Edith Venter, general manager of Product of the Year South Africa.
“Whether it’s a reimagined heritage product or a brand-new entry to market, these products all share one thing: they connect with consumers in ways that matter.
"The Product of the Year seal is a mark of trust, backed by solid research and consumer endorsement.”
Heritage products
This year’s entries included a wide range of innovations launched between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2024, as well as ‘Heritage’ products - longstanding favourites that continue to adapt to evolving consumer needs.
All entrants were judged on innovation in one or more of the following areas: function, design, packaging, or ingredients.
The winners
|No.
|Category
|Product
|Brand/Manufacturer
|Award
|1
|Baby Pants
|Clicks Made 4 Baby Pants Size 3 Midi
|Clicks
|Heritage
|2
|Banking - General
|Standard Bank ACHIEVA
|Standard Bank
|Standard
|3
|Cakes
|Chateau Gateaux
|Chateau Gateaux
|Standard
|4
|Curry Powder
|Rajah Curry Powder
|Unilever
|Heritage
|5
|Diapers - Adult
|Grand Masters Adult Diapers
|Lil Masters
|Standard
|6
|Diapers - Baby
|Cuddlers Gold Disposable Nappies
|National Pride
|Heritage
|7
|Face Cream
|Clicks SUNprotect Anti-Ageing SPF50 Face Cream
|Clicks
|Heritage
|8
|Food Spices
|Robertsons - Chicken Spice/BBQ/Steak & Chops
|Unilever
|Heritage
|9
|Fruit Juice
|100% Pressed Fruit Juice Blend
|Spar Encore
|Standard
|10
|Funeral Planning
|Standard Bank Flexible Funeral Plan
|Standard Bank
|Standard
|12
|Health - Child
|Panado Infant Drops
|Adcock Ingram
|Heritage
|11
|Health Care
|Osteoeze Gold Once A Day Powder
|Nativa
|Standard
|13
|Hygiene – Men’s Deodorant
|Dove Men+Care Full Range
|Unilever
|Standard
|14
|Hygiene – Women’s Deodorant
|Even Tone Roll On / Deodorant
|AMKA
|Standard
|15
|Hygiene – Women’s Shower
|Fresh Glow Shower Crème
|AMKA
|Standard
|16
|Investments
|Standard Bank Tax Free Call Investment Account
|Standard Bank
|Heritage
|17
|Lip Gloss
|Smudge Lip Plumper: Plum / Pearl
|Smudge
|Standard
|18
|Mascara
|Smudge - Full range
|Smudge
|Standard
|19
|Nicotine Pouches
|VELO Nicotine Pouches
|BAT
|Standard
|20
|Pain Relief - Adult
|Panado Effervescent
|Adcock Ingram
|Heritage
|21
|Ready to Drink Spirit Cooler - Rum
|Malibu Ready to Drink Spirit Cooler
|Pernod Ricard
|Standard
|22
|Ready to Drink Spirit Cooler - Vodka
|Absolut Cocktail Spirit Cooler Range
|Pernod Ricard
|Standard
|23
|Ready to Eat - Mince
|Knorrox Soya Mince
|Unilever
|Heritage
|25
|Smoothing Serums
|Sorbet Smoothing 10% AHA + BHA Serum
|Sorbet
|Heritage
|24
|Soap
|Lifebuoy with Multivitamins
|Unilever
|Heritage
|26
|Soup
|Knorrox Low Economy Soup
|Unilever
|Heritage
|27
|Sparkling Wine Cocktails
|Cheeky Cocktails Mimosa
|Black Vulture Beverage
|Standard
|28
|Stock Cubes
|Knorrox Stock Cubes
|Unilever
|Heritage
|29
|Student Loans
|Standard Bank Student Loan
|Standard Bank
|Standard
|30
|Vapes
|Vuse Go Reload 1000
|BAT
|Standard
|31
|Wet Wipes
|Clicks My Earth Flushable Eco Wipes
|Clicks
|Heritage
|32
|Youth Bank Accounts
|Standard Bank MyMo Account
|Standard Bank
|Standard
Refreshed Product of the Year logo
Among the highlights of 2025 is the introduction of a refreshed Product of the Year logo, a modernised design that reinforces the brand’s promise of quality, innovation, and consumer backing.
The new logo will appear on packaging, advertising, and marketing materials for all 2025 winners, providing instant recognition on shelves and screens.
We’re seeing incredible growth and momentum in South Africa says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year.
"The programme’s ability to welcome entries across all industries—FMCG, services, tech, financial and more—demonstrates its relevance in today’s market.
"A Product of the Year win offers local and international credibility and helps brands stand out in an increasingly cluttered space.”
Why it mattersIndependent validation: All winners were selected through Kantar’s rigorous, transparent methodology.Tangible ROI: 75% of consumers are more likely to try a product with the POY logo.
Broad impact: Past winners have reported increased brand visibility, trust, and sales performance.
Marketing power: Winners may use the Product of the Year logo on all communications for one year, offering instant credibility at every touchpoint and much-needed peace of mind to consumers.