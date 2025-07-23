Revolutionising customer experience with ExperienceEvaluator - A game changer for CX teams

We live in an ‘experience economy’ where experiences are the single most important driver of business growth as evidenced by Kantar data. 75% of brand growth is driven by product and services.

Traditional CX solutions measure experience-based loyalty to retain existing customers. But businesses need to better understand and strengthen the contribution of their brand experiences to drive long-term growth.

Enter ExperienceEvaluator, the rapid and cost-effective customer experience (CX) solution from Kantar, enabling brands to benchmark and optimise customer experiences wherever they happen, accelerating business growth by driving more people to their brand, and ultimately win against the competition.

Delivering results in as few as four days, ExperienceEvaluator’s insights enable CX teams to rapidly evaluate how audiences react, engage and connect with brands. Using direct customer feedback from Kantar’s high-quality, privacy-compliant consumer access panels, with ExperienceEvaluator clients can analyse what is influencing people’s experiences, pinpoint areas for improvement and prioritise next steps based on data-driven insights.

Available on Kantar Marketplace, Kantar’s agile market research platform, ExperienceEvaluator makes it easier and more cost-effective than ever for CX teams to continuously refine and enhance their offering in response to customer feedback.

ExperienceEvaluator is built on Kantar’s proprietary meaningfully different experiences (MDX) methodology, which is based on an independently certified framework built on over 30 years of expertise working with top global brands. MDX links strong consumer experience to measurable business outcomes such as increased market share, reduced churn, higher pricing power and stronger customer retention.

Amy Cashman, global managing director, brand, CX and marketing, at Kantar said: “Customer experience is a critically important element of the promise brands make to consumers. Those companies which give their customers a meaningfully different experience see people paying more for their products and services, making them 2.5 times more likely to increase their market share and increase margins. But too often we see companies use CX metrics that fail to reflect people’s real-world experiences and how well brands are living up their promise. ExperienceEvaluator is a guiding light for any brand that wants to truly evaluate and optimise how they are speaking to the people that matter the most - their customers.”

Global telco giant Orange is using Kantar’s MDX metrics to evidence the positive business impact of its relationship CX programmes. Diane Filippini, head of brand strategy - insight and performance at Orange said: “The ability to integrate brand and CX insights has given us a new perspective. The customer experience of Orange needs to reflect what we promise. Of course, a very high-profile campaign will have an impact on brand performance, but the biggest impact comes from how our customers experience the brand in their daily lives and what they hear about us from their friends and family. We knew that before, but now we’re able to demonstrate to senior stakeholders how experiences contribute to building the brand.”

Be inspired! Watch the digital for the launch and boost your brand: Unleash the power of meaningfully different experiences.

