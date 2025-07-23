More #WPRDAY2025
Why ops leadership is the unsung hero in marketing agencies
At Penquin, operations director Nicole Fourie sits at the heart of that balance. Her approach is clear: when structure supports creativity, not stifles it, great work flows faster and better.
“Operations is where vision meets execution,” says Fourie. “My role is to make sure people, systems and processes are aligned so our teams can do what they do best – without unnecessary friction.”
When strategy meets systems
Operations in a creative agency is more than admin. It’s about resource planning, workflow optimisation, and syncing timelines with both internal capacity and client expectations. When these moving parts align, delivery becomes consistent, deadlines are met, and teams thrive. When they don’t, tension rises and performance stalls. “Creativity needs space to breathe,” Fourie adds. “But, it also needs support. If systems fail, the work suffers.”
The tension between freedom and framework
Every creative agency faces the tug-of-war between structure and spontaneity. Too much process? You suffocate innovation. Too little? You get missed deadlines, duplicated work and rushed outputs. Penquin works in the middle. After identifying project delays linked to unclear briefs and misaligned departments, Fourie and her team implemented a centralised scheduling system and a standardised briefing template. “The change was immediate. Turnaround times improved, teams felt less stressed and clients noticed the difference.”
Change starts with people
Operational shifts affect everyone - and can’t happen in isolation. That’s why Fourie leads with empathy and clarity. Rather than forcing change, she explains why it matters, listens to team input, and brings people along for the ride. “When people understand the purpose behind the process, they’re far more likely to buy in,” she explains. “That’s when change sticks - and starts to pay off.”
Structure that supports, not controls
Penquin’s operational model avoids micromanagement. Instead, it focuses on setting clear roles, timelines and deliverables - then giving teams space to deliver within that framework. “Structure doesn’t mean rigidity,” says Fourie. “The best systems are flexible enough to adapt, but solid enough to keep everything on track.”
Tangible results
Since implementing key operational improvements, Penquin has seen measurable gains. These include shorter turnaround times, clearer briefs, fewer production errors, stronger internal collaboration and greater client satisfaction “Internally, there’s more confidence and cohesion. Externally, our delivery is sharper. Clients feel the difference in how we show up.”
Clarity is the real superpower
For Fourie, the most important tool in any operations leader’s arsenal isn’t control - it’s clarity. “Start by listening. Don’t guess the team’s pain points - ask. Understand where energy is being lost, and build systems that serve the work, not the process.” Efficiency, she says, is a byproduct of things making sense. “When clarity leads, creativity follows - and that’s where the magic happens.”
As marketing agencies navigate tighter timelines, rising expectations, and the ever-growing complexity of multi-platform campaigns, operational clarity has become more than just a nice-to-have - it’s a competitive advantage. At Penquin, Nicole Fourie is proving that when structure is human-centred and purpose-driven, it doesn’t slow creativity down - it accelerates it. because in a world where chaos is constant, clarity is the edge that sets great agencies apart.
