Penquin’s Veronica Moleele named judge for 2025 Effie Awards South Africa

The Effie Awards are globally recognised as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness, celebrating campaigns that deliver tangible business results. Veronica’s appointment to this year’s panel is a testament to her strategic insight, creative leadership, and unwavering commitment to marketing that works.

As the CEO of Penquin, Veronica has spent decades shaping purpose-driven, insight-led campaigns that don’t just turn heads – they move the needle. Her inclusion on the judging panel is both a recognition of her impact on the South African marketing landscape and a celebration of Penquin’s dedication to performance-led creativity.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be part of the Effie Awards judging panel this year,” says Moleele. “The Effies stand for accountability, effectiveness, and excellence – principles I hold close in every campaign we deliver. I’m excited to join my industry peers in recognising the work that truly makes a difference, and to celebrate ideas that drive real impact for brands and consumers alike.”

At Penquin, the focus has always been on work that works – delivering measurable, results-driven campaigns underpinned by strategic excellence. Veronica’s appointment to the Effie Awards judging panel is a clear reflection of her leadership and the agency’s reputation for creating marketing that makes a real difference.

For more information on the Effie Awards South Africa, visit www.effieawards.co.za.



